Pahrump Valley softball continues piling up runs as baseball struggles

The Pahrump Valley softball team scored in double digits for the fourth time in six games Wednesday with a four-inning 15-0 victory at Chapparal.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley softball team has scored 10 runs or more four times and is off to a 6-3 start.

Jackie Stobbe went 3-for-4 with a double; Taylor Egan had two hits, including a triple, scored four runs and drove in another; and Amaya Mendoza went 2-for-4 for the Trojans (6-3).

On Monday, McKayla Bartley had three hits while Virginia Weir doubled twice as the Trojans pounded winless Tech 15-0 in three innings.

Baseball

This week has been a rough one for the Trojans, with two completely different kinds of defeats.

At home Monday, despite being no-hit for seven innings and striking out 14 times, the Trojans were tied 1-1 with Tech after regulation. But Tech’s Sean Jones scored the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout by Andre Nevarez in the top of the ninth to give the visitors a 2-1 win.

The loss wasted two outstanding defensive plays in the outfield. In the sixth, Bradda Costa made a tremendous catch with two on and one out and managed to get the ball back in time to double off a runner at second base. An inning later, Nico Velazquez made a diving catch to rob Gabe Kermode leading off the seventh. Kermode would have scored as the next three batters reached base, but with the bases loaded and one out, Garrett Lucas struck out the next two Tech hitters to preserve the tie.

Nothing quite so dramatic happened Wednesday, as the Trojans fell to 2-7 with an 11-1 loss in six innings at Chaparral in a game they led 1-0 after three innings. Ian MacRae had two of Pahrump Valley’s four hits.

Golf

Bishop Gorman’s boys golf team had the top 10 finishers and rolled to a 315-365 win over Pahrump Valley on Monday at Bear’s Best.

Skyler Ngo shot 3-under-par 69 to lead Gorman. Mitchell Abbott added a 70, and Aarjav Patel and Ryan Rasmussen each shot 72 for the Gaels on the par-72 course.

Koby Lindberg had the best performance of the day for the Trojans, carding an 82. Trevyn Wombaker followed with a 90, while Mike McDougall shot 95 and Craig Moore finished with 98 for Pahrump Valley.

The next day, the Trojans were back on more familiar territory, taking on Foothill at Mountain Falls. But the Falcons also were familiar with the course, having finished sixth two weeks earlier in the Pahrump Valley Invitational, and they were solid again Tuesday.

Hunter Esparza shot 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors and help Foothill defeat Pahrump Valley 313-361.

Foothill’s Noah MacFawn shot 75, including a hole-in-one on the par-3, 165-yard fourth hole. Teammate Sean Zakin added a 79 as the Falcons recorded the day’s four best scores.

Lindberg again led Pahrump Valley, this time with an 86.