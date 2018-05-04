Pahrump Valley sports roundup: Lucas leads baseball team over Sierra Vista

Garrett Lucas struck out 10, walked one and went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Wednesday as the Pahrump Valley baseball team evened its overall record at 13-13-1 with a 5-2 non-league win at Sierra Vista.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley pitcher Jalen Denton pitches to a Cheyenne batter during the Trojans' 9-8 victory over the Desert Shields on April 26 in Pahrump.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Willie Lucas connects for a two-run double to deep center field during Pahrump Valley's 5-3 win over Desert Pines on April 25 in Pahrump.

Garrett Lucas struck out 10, walked one and went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Wednesday as the Pahrump Valley baseball team evened its overall record at 13-13-1 with a 5-2 non-league win at Sierra Vista.

Willie Lucas, Cyle Havel and Brian Horton also had two hits apiece for the Trojans, who had 10 hits to just three for the Mountain Lions (8-21), who were shut out until the seventh inning.

The Trojans went into Thursday’s game against Sunrise Mountain with a chance to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Sunset League. Pahrump Valley won the first meeting between the teams 18-1.

The Trojans conclude regular-season play with games today at Durango and Saturday at Western before opening Class 3A Southern Region competition Tuesday.

Softball

The Pahrump Valley softball team had its 10-game winning streak snapped Wednesday as Sierra Vista won its 24th game with a 16-9 victory over the Trojans in Las Vegas.

Skyler Lauver went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs for Pahrump Valley (20-8), which already has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Sunset League. Amaya Mendoza went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Samantha Riding and Ashleigh Murphy had two hits apiece.

The Trojans pounded out 14 hits and were within two runs of their Class 4A opponent at 11-9 after five innings, but the Mountain Lions (24-7) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.

Pahrump Valley wraps up regular-season play with games today at Durango and Saturday at Western in a game that was postponed by rain Tuesday. The Trojans will open Class 3A Southern Region play Tuesday at home against Virgin Valley or Chaparral.

Golf

After rolling through Sunset League competition, the Pahrump Valley golf team heads to Boulder City for the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament.

The region championships will take place at 12:30 p.m. May 7 at Boulder City Golf Course and 12:30 p.m. May 8 at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

The top four teams and the top five individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the Class 3A state tournament May 14-15 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.