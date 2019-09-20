Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Nicky Velazquez goes up for a kill during a sweep of Democracy Prep last week in Pahrump. Velazquez totaled 11 kills and 7 digs Tuesday as Pahrump Valley crushed Del Sol in three sets.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Kate Daffer on the attack during a Sept. 11 home match against Democracy Prep. The Trojans allowed just 27 points in a dominant three-set sweep of the Blue Knights.

The Trojans improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Sunset League, while Del Sol fell to 2-5 and 1-1.

Pahrump Valley won comfortably in each set, winning 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.

Madison Hansen totaled 20 assists and 3 aces, while Kate Daffer contributed 3 blocks and 3 aces for the Trojans, who faced Mojave on Thursday night and will play again at 6 p.m. Monday at Somerset Losee.

Boys Soccer

Sophomore Christian Mott’s goal off an assist from Abraham Alvarez with 30 seconds remaining lifted the Trojans to a dramatic 3-2 win over Valley on Tuesday.

Christopher Briscoe and Gonzalo Gonzalez also scored for the Trojans, who rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to improve to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Sunset League, while handing the Vikings their second loss of the season.

Christopher Vega and Mott also had assists for the Trojans, who hosted Western on Thursday and will visit Adelson at 4 p.m. Monday.

Golf

Pahrump Valley continued to steamroll the opposition Wednesday, finishing 129 strokes ahead of second-place Del Sol in a Sunset League match at Las Vegas Golf Club.

Breanne Nygaard was outstanding again, posting a birdie and 12 pars for a 4-over 76, 4 strokes better than Western’s Carolyn Lemon. Anastassia Furman’s 96 tied for third for the Trojans, while Shania Hopkins (104) finished fifth and Toni Cross-Smith (105) placed sixth.

Cross Country

Senior Grant Odegard ran the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes, 48 seconds Tuesday to finish second at the Clark High School Weekday Meet.

The host school dominated the three-team event, as Chargers finished first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth. Interrupting Clark’s streak of consecutive finishers was Pahrump Valley senior Brandon Ruud, who placed eighth in 11:29.

Another senior, Renaldo Flores, covered the course in 12:06, followed by freshman Vincent Martinez in 12:57.

The Trojans finished with 58 points, 39 behind Clark and 3 points ahead of Sierra Vista.

The Chargers were even more dominant on the girls side, as the top nine runners were from Clark as the hosts defeated Pahrump Valley 15-50.

Tops among the Trojans was 12th-place sophomore Hillary Valencia Vidales with a time of 15:39, with teammates Arianna Hamilton (16:06), Nrsringa Breathwaite (16:06) and Larisa Trasova (16:12) placing 15th through 17th. Junior Juliana Hemphill was two places behind at 16:19.

Next up for the Trojans is the Four Corners Invitational on Saturday in Buffalo Park, Arizona.