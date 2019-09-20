72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley Sports Roundup: Volleyball team sweeps Del Sol

Staff Report
September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 11 kills and 7 digs Wednesday to lead the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team to a dominating three-set win over Del Sol in Las Vegas.

The Trojans improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Sunset League, while Del Sol fell to 2-5 and 1-1.

Pahrump Valley won comfortably in each set, winning 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.

Madison Hansen totaled 20 assists and 3 aces, while Kate Daffer contributed 3 blocks and 3 aces for the Trojans, who faced Mojave on Thursday night and will play again at 6 p.m. Monday at Somerset Losee.

Boys Soccer

Sophomore Christian Mott’s goal off an assist from Abraham Alvarez with 30 seconds remaining lifted the Trojans to a dramatic 3-2 win over Valley on Tuesday.

Christopher Briscoe and Gonzalo Gonzalez also scored for the Trojans, who rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to improve to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Sunset League, while handing the Vikings their second loss of the season.

Christopher Vega and Mott also had assists for the Trojans, who hosted Western on Thursday and will visit Adelson at 4 p.m. Monday.

Golf

Pahrump Valley continued to steamroll the opposition Wednesday, finishing 129 strokes ahead of second-place Del Sol in a Sunset League match at Las Vegas Golf Club.

Breanne Nygaard was outstanding again, posting a birdie and 12 pars for a 4-over 76, 4 strokes better than Western’s Carolyn Lemon. Anastassia Furman’s 96 tied for third for the Trojans, while Shania Hopkins (104) finished fifth and Toni Cross-Smith (105) placed sixth.

Cross Country

Senior Grant Odegard ran the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes, 48 seconds Tuesday to finish second at the Clark High School Weekday Meet.

The host school dominated the three-team event, as Chargers finished first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth. Interrupting Clark’s streak of consecutive finishers was Pahrump Valley senior Brandon Ruud, who placed eighth in 11:29.

Another senior, Renaldo Flores, covered the course in 12:06, followed by freshman Vincent Martinez in 12:57.

The Trojans finished with 58 points, 39 behind Clark and 3 points ahead of Sierra Vista.

The Chargers were even more dominant on the girls side, as the top nine runners were from Clark as the hosts defeated Pahrump Valley 15-50.

Tops among the Trojans was 12th-place sophomore Hillary Valencia Vidales with a time of 15:39, with teammates Arianna Hamilton (16:06), Nrsringa Breathwaite (16:06) and Larisa Trasova (16:12) placing 15th through 17th. Junior Juliana Hemphill was two places behind at 16:19.

Next up for the Trojans is the Four Corners Invitational on Saturday in Buffalo Park, Arizona.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Officials conduct a high-level meeting to figure out what hap ...
Tom Rysinski: Football’s zebra herd needs some thinning
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Criticizing officials who work high school games is not something I enjoy doing. They’re not making a fortune, they put up with a lot, and you really have to love doing it to devote so much time and energy to it. And in most sports there is a shortage of them. So criticizing them is usually inappropriate.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The crash occurred south of Pahrump along Nevada Highway 16 ...
NHP provides update on Nye bus crash investigation
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol released new findings on the Sept. 5 crash involving a school bus carrying the Pahrump Valley High School junior varsity football team, a nighttime Highway 160 construction zone wreck that injured at least four on the bus.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Simmons with the largest Lahontan cutthroat of the day. ...
Dan Simmons’ Sportsman’s quest: Exploring the Legends of the Lake
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada always has been the land of legends, mysteries and adventures. When it comes to fishing, it’s no different, as I discovered at Pyramid Lake, a short distance north of Reno.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley quarterback Roman Roberts looks ...
Trojans Football Notebook: McGhee needs surgery
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-18 loss to Boulder City on Friday night was not the worst news for the Pahrump Valley High School football team in the past week.

Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seven Rosemary Clarke Middle School cross country ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Seven Sharks win cross country medals
Staff Report

Seventh-grader Ryleigh Denton finished the 1.7-mile course at the Clark County Fairgrounds in 12 minutes, 32 seconds to place fifth and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a second-place finish Saturday in the Moapa Valley Invitational.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Lights FC fans are bathed in confetti as the tea ...
Nye County kids can win spot in Las Vegas Lights FC soccer clinic
Staff Report

Children ages 8 through 12 are eligible to enter a contest for a chance to participate in the Amazingly Fabulous Completely Unbelievable youth soccer clinic run presented by America First Credit Union and run by Las Vegas Lights FC coaches and players.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty football coach Leo Verzilli talks to his players befor ...
Football: Beatty makes it look easy in opener
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With his football team’s opener canceled because of Round Mountain’s roster issues, Beatty High School senior Fabian Perez took advantage of the night off, opting to scout Mountain View Christian a week before the Hornets were scheduled to play the Saints.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newlyweds Sebastiaan and Rebecca De Bruin, ...
Beatty’s Spicer Ranch hosts first cyclocross event
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new style of bicycle racing came to Beatty’s Spicer Ranch Sept. 14-15. Cyclocross is actually a type of competition that is popular in Europe but is relatively unknown in much of the U.S. It has gained popularity in the East and has begun to get a foothold in the West.