Sports

Pahrump Valley sweeps midweek matchup

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
January 5, 2023 - 2:35 pm
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior wrestler Tannor Hanks lifting up his opponent to slam h ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior wrestler Tannor Hanks lifting up his opponent to slam him onto the mat during the Trojans' wrestling match with the Desert Oasis Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jan 3.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley wrestler Jacob Gray holding his opponent's arms ...
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley wrestler Jacob Gray holding his opponent's arms back to get an advantage during the Trojans' win against Eldorado on Tuesday, Jan 3.

The Pahrump Valley wrestling team returned to action on Tuesday evening after taking the last two weeks off for the holidays.

The Trojans traveled to the Las Vegas valley in a matchup with Desert Oasis and Eldorado high schools.

Junior Brennen Benedict led off both matchups with first-round pins to finish 2-0 on the night. In his second match against Desert Oasis, Benedict pinned his opponent with just two seconds left in the first round.

Senior Cole Venturo was the only other wrestler who finished both of his matches in the first round. He got his first win of the night just 15 seconds into his match against Eldorado.

In their first matchup of the night, Pahrump Valley faced off against the Eldorado Sundevils.

As a team, the Trojans won six of the nine matches against Eldorado. The other five matches were won by Pahrump Valley via forfeit.

Tyler Heaney may have had the most exciting match of the night, perhaps maybe even the season.

Heaney held a 7-2 lead going into the third round.

While in the third round, Heaney was able to get into an offensive situation, however, his opponent was able to get a reversal and score five points in a 10-second span to tie the score 7-7.

With his opponent on his back, Heaney scored a reversal with just 30 seconds left in the match to take a 9-7 lead.

I, myself, thought this was going to be the end of the match with Heaney in an offensive position and just needed to hang on while the time ran out.

Unfortunately, Heaney’s opponent was able to score a reversal and tie the match at nine points apiece with just three seconds left.

With the score tied, and regulation over, the two wrestlers would head to overtime.

First wrestler to score points wins the match.

As soon as the referee’s whistle blew to start the match, Heaney dove in and scored a takedown on his opponent to win the match with an 11-9 decision.

The Trojans would go on to win their matchup with Eldorado 48-18.

After defeating the Sundevils, Pahrump Valley set their sights on the Diamondbacks.

Desert Oasis had a fuller roster than Eldorado, leaving only two matches ending with a forfeit.

Every match between the two teams that occurred were decided via pinfall. Pahrump finished all nine of their wins inside the first two rounds.

Cole Miller had the fastest pin of the matchup with Desert Oasis, pinning his opponent 22 seconds into the first round.

The Trojans defeated the Diamondbacks 66-18.

The wrestling team will be off until next week when they host the Moapa Valley Pirates on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Varsity matches will begin at 6 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

