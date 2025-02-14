Pahrump Valley Tournament bowling club’s 9-Pin “No Tap” Doubles tournament awards top winners

The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles tournament on Super Bowl weekend.

Hosted by tournament directors Katherine Bishop and Fran Gobbi, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center last Saturday featured five competitive events.

Bowling a perfect 300 game were Chris Upton, Jim Sparlin and Josh Schwartz.

Dottie Cole and Josh Schwartz were the winners of the Pahrump 500 Club, bowling an 1,838 for $70 each.

The Almost 500 club winners out of four doubles were Natalie Crouch and Tim Whitfield, who bowled a combined 1,557, earning $40.

In the Handicap Side Pot, the event featured 48 bowlers with Josh Schwartz taking home the prize. Schwartz had a successful outing, bowling a 952 and earning an additonal $40.

The Scratch Side Pot had 19 bowlers participate with Schwartz once again taking first place (799), winning $35.

The 50/50 was won by Larry Attebery for $90.50.

The following 9-Pin No-Tap Doubles bowlers all received cash prizes based off their final scores:

Doubles total score: 1,838

Dottie Cole: 221, 207, 256, 202, 886 - $70

Josh Schwartz: 245, 300, 254, 952 - $70

Doubles total score: 1,781

Cathleen Steck: 234, 220, 276, 203, 933 - $50

Christine Limenan: 193, 264, 208, 848 - $50

Doubles total score: 1,725

Donna Doyle: 237, 217, 202, 204, 860 - $400

Lynn Cary: 159 211 219 276 865 1725 - $400

Doubles total score: 1,698

Shaun Upton: 172, 199, 222, 244, 837 - $30

Chris Upton: 132, 300, 253, 176, 861 - $30

Doubles total score: 1,684

Sis Fronk: 243, 219, 145, 190, 797 - $25

Mike Mundt: 153, 248, 245, 241, 887 - $25

Doubles total score: 1,662

Emily Fronk: 178, 223, 263, 227, 891 - $20

Scott Fronk: 167, 244, 170, 190, 771 - $20

Doubles total score: 1,651

Billie Biddle: 285, 157, 219, 863, - $15

Wayne Bellina: 179, 188, 243, 788, 1651 - $15

The following Almost 500 Club bowlers received cash prizes based off their final scores:

Doubles total score: 1,557

Natalie Crouch: 280, 220, 198, 165, 863 - $40

Tim Whitfield: 201, 144, 198, 694, 1557 - $40

The following Handicap Side Pot bowlers received cash prizes based off their final scores:

Josh Schwartz: 153, 245, 300, 254, 952 - $40

Cathleen Steck: 234, 220, 276, 203, 933 - $35

Randy Gulley: 197, 231, 263, 222, 913 - $30

Emily Fronk: 178, 223, 263, 227, 891 - $25

Mike Mundt: 153, 248, 245, 241, 887 - $20

Dottie Cole: 221, 207, 256, 202, 886 - $19

Lynn Cary: 159, 211, 219, 276, 865 - $18

Billie Biddle: 202, 285, 157, 219, 863 - $14.50

Natalie Crouch: 280, 220, 198, 165, 863 - $14.50

Nenita Cabuena: 162, 232, 196, 264, 854 -$11

Christine Limenan: 183, 193, 264, 208, 848 - $8

Jim Sparlin: 70, 201, 261, 300, 832 - $5

The following Scratch Side Pot bowlers received cash prizes based off their final scores:

Josh Schwartz: 245, 300, 254, 799 - $35

Jim Sparlin: 201, 261, 300, 762 - $25

Marc Levy: 214, 288, 256, 758 - $20

Mike Mundt: 248, 245, 241, 734 - $15

Chris Upton: 300, 253, 176, 729 - $12.50

Keith Nelson: 207, 288, 229, 724 - $10

Perry Fugit: 255, 223, 243, 721 - $7.50

