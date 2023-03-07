58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump Valley track begins at Bulldog Classic

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
March 7, 2023 - 1:20 pm
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed against 18 other ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans competed against 18 other schools in the Inaugural Bulldog Track Classic at Centennial High School to begin their 2023 season.

The Pahrump Valley High School track & field team kicked off their 2023 season with back-to-back meets over the weekend.

On Friday, some of the Trojan athletes competed in the Liberty High School Newcomers competition.

This event was for all runners and field athletes who have never competed at the high school level. It’s not just for freshmen, all grade levels are allowed to compete.

Following Friday’s meet, the Trojans traveled back to the Las Vegas valley to compete in their first full competition.

The Inaugural Bulldog Track Classic was held at Centennial High School in northern Las Vegas.

Nineteen schools from around the state participated in the event with schools from four of the five divisions competing. The only division not represented at the track meet was 1A.

Senior Elizabeth Shockley and junior Tatum Bill had the best finishes of the day for the Trojans.

Shockley ended her competition with a fourth-place finish in the women’s discus throw, while Bill finished tied for second place in the men’s high jump competition.

Shockley finished with a distance of 93 feet, 11 inches, just missing out on her personal record of 94 feet, 1 inch that she set last season in the 2022 Southern Nevada regional competition.

Bill tied with three other competitors with a successful height of 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump. This mark set a new personal record for Bill. His previous record was 5 feet.

Tiafau Gora finished his day with two top-10 finishes in the men’s field competitions for Pahrump Valley.

He finished eighth in the discus and ninth in the shot put events.

Gora threw personal records in both competitions with distances of 111 feet in the discus event and 36 feet in the shot put event.

Sophomore Dakota Fernandes was the only other Trojan to finish in a top-10 position. She ended her day with a ninth-place finish in the women’s 100-meter race with a time of 13.72 seconds.

Fernandes just missed out on a top-10 finish in the women’s 200-meter race, finishing in 14th place. Despite finishing that low, there was only a difference of 0.98 seconds between her and fifth place in the race.

The Trojans’ next track & field competition will be on Wednesday, March 8 at Palo Verde High School. The events will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Following Wednesday’s midweek track competition, the team will head to Virgin Valley on Friday for the Ken Jensen Invitational.

You can get all track & field results by going to athletic.net and looking up Pahrump Valley Trojans.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Danny Smyth/Tonopah Times Junior Jason Motton finished the discus throwing event with a distanc ...
Beatty Hornets open track season
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

HENDERSON —The Beatty Hornets and six other schools met here Tuesday at the Coronado Midweek track & field competition.

Dan Simmons
SPORTSMAN’S QUEST: A trail less taken
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Columnist Dan Simmons takes us down the lesser-known trail once traveled by French-Canadian explorers Marquette and Jolliet on a recent adventure with Wisconsin native, Gordon Ludwig.

Randy Gulley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club held th ...
Martinez, Kuver win PVTBC doubles at Pahrump Nugget
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Nugget hosted 102 bowlers who participated in the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s event on Saturday afternoon.

Jennifer Shockley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times The 2022-23 Lady Trojans getting ready to hea ...
Lady Trojans come up short at state tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Despite holding a 2-point lead after the first quarter, Pahrump trailed 24-18 at halftime after a subpar second quarter. Fernley outscored them 17-9 in the second quarter and pulled away from the Trojans in OT.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump student rodeo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With 23 total events covering bull riding, barrel racing, cutting, team and tie-down roping, along with a shooting tournament, the 2023 event provided two full days of exciting entertainment as these talented athletes put their skills on display.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Knocking it down from long distance, junior guard Roman ...
Boulder City boys basketball wins appeal to play in playoffs
By Alex Wright Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Boulder City boys basketball team won its appeal Monday afternoon after the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association originally ruled it would have to forfeit 16 games for using an ineligible player.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Senior forward Francisco Granados (23) going for a revers ...
Beatty looking to make a run in 1A playoffs
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School boys basketball begin their 1A Central League playoff run on Friday with a meeting against the Mineral County Serpents.