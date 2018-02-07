Pahrump Valley Trojans near the end of regular season

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team used a stifling defense and a balanced offense Monday to post a 40-27 win at Cheyenne as the Trojans closed in on their first league title since 2008.

Pahrump Valley (18-5, 7-2 3A Sunset League) never trailed in the game, using 8-2 and 11-2 first-half runs to build a 27-9 advantage late in the second quarter.

Kylie Stritenberger finished with nine points and five rebounds, Kathryn Daffer added seven points and seven rebounds, and Jacquellen Stobbe filled the stat sheet with seven points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Defensively, the Trojans held Cheyenne to 7-of-40 shooting and forced 23 turnovers. Almond Slayton tallied 13 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for the Desert Shields (10-11, 5-4).

In the boys game, Antonio Fortin led all scorers with 18 points, but Pahrump Valley (6-18, 1-8 3A Sunset League) fell 65-38.

Ke’Shawn Hall, Alexis Santillan and Hohsonie Laushal each scored 10 points for the Desert Shields (14-9, 7-2).

On Saturday, Daffer scored nine points to lead Pahrump Valley’s girls to a 44-28 home win over Las Vegas.

Samantha Runnion added eight points for the Trojans.

Las Vegas’ Aira Maigue led all scorers with 10 points.

In the boys game, Fortin paced the Trojans with 19 points, but Jaylin Headen led three players in double figures with 19 points as the Wildcats rolled to a 75-45 win.

Donovan Joyner added 17 points, and Mory Souhamoro scored 15 for Las Vegas.

Pahrump Valley outscored Las Vegas 19-9 in the final quarter.

Both Trojans teams will close out the regular season with Senior Night on Friday at home against Western. The girls game will start at 5 p.m. with the boys to follow at 6:30 p.m.