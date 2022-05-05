Pahrump Valley Trojans top two others in Boulder City golf tournament

The Pahrump Valley boys golf team finished their regular season with a win at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City on Thursday, April 28.

With their win, the Trojans won their division and will be heading to the Nevada 3A southern regional golf tournament next week.

Pahrump Valley competed against Boulder City High School and Coral Academy of Science.

The Trojans finished with a team score of 377, being led by Kasen Moore with a score of 86.

Boulder City finished the tournament in second place with a team score of 404, while Coral Academy finished in third place with a score of 464.

Christian Mott finished his round with a score of 94, while Sam Machovsky scored 98, Ryan Geoffrey scored 99, Carter Nygaard scored a 105 and Joe Mule scored a 112 for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley will be participating in the Nevada 3A southern regional golf tournament on Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10.

On May 9, the Trojans will be playing at Palms Golf Course in Littlefield, Arizona. On May 10, the Trojans will head over to the CasaBlanca Golf Course in Mesquite.

Following the regional tournament, all qualifying Trojans will participate in the Nevada 3A state tournament that will take place at Mountain Falls Golf Course on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 17 and 18 in Pahrump.

Make sure you go out and support the Trojans for the playoff run.