Pahrump Valley’s Hardy wins third bull riding event of season

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley junior Tye Hardy was the only competitor to ride his bull successfully over the weekend at the Nevada High School Rodeo Association event in Fallon. Hardy's season point total places him second in the state.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Mia Krebs competed in breakaway roping and goat tying for Pahrump Valley at the high school rodeo April 7-8 in Fallon.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Taylor Clasen was one of three Pahrump Valley rodeo team members to compete in bull riding April 7-8 at a high school rodeo in Fallon.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Eighth-grader Randy Witte was the youngest member of the foursome representing Pahrump Valley at the Nevada High School Rodeo Association event April 7-8 in Fallon.

Buddy Krebs/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley rodeo team members Randy Witte, Taylor Clasen, Tye Hardy and Mia Krebs pose at the April 7-8 high school rodeo in Fallon.

Tye Hardy won his third bull riding competition of the season to highlight the efforts of the Pahrump Valley rodeo team April 7-8 during the Nevada High School Rodeo Association’s Fallon event.

Hardy, a junior, was the only rider to score, according to Pahrump Valley Rodeo Director Buddy Krebs.

“The first day in Fallon, nobody covered his bull, so nobody got any points,” Krebs said. “Then Tye was the only one who rode his bull the second day.”

Hardy earlier won bull riding during rodeos at Spanish Springs and Moapa, which left him behind only Fernley’s Cody Alexander in the state.

“He’s second in the state right now and eight points out of being first in the state of Nevada,” Krebs said. “After Reno, he’ll be hopefully first.”

Hardy scored 20 of a possible 30 points in bull riding.

“If you win one day at the rodeo, you get 10 points,” explained Krebs. “If you win the second day you get 10 points, and if you win the average you get 10 points.”

Although the state championships remain on the schedule, Hardy already has qualified for the national championships in July in Wyoming.

The Pahrump Valley rodeo team consists of 10 members, and four competed in Fallon: Hardy, senior Taylor Clasen, senior Mia Krebs and eighth-grader Randy Witte. High school rodeo competitors can start in sixth grade, Buddy Krebs said.

Clasen and Witte each competed in bull riding, while Krebs competed in breakaway roping and goat tying.

Buddy Krebs was pleased that one of this year’s high school rodeos was held in Pahrump for the first time in 11 years.

“If it wasn’t for the county commissioners helping us out and the Pahrump Chamber paying for everything, we wouldn’t have had the great rodeo that we did, and I want to thank them,” he said. “I also want to thank the town of Pahrump and all of the volunteers, and the Pahrump people who came out and supported the rodeo.

“The rodeo was one of the smoothest-run high school rodeos this year.”

The success of this year’s event means Pahrump again will host a high school rodeo next year, Krebs said. It is scheduled for Feb. 22-24, 2019, and again it will coincide with the Pahrump Balloon Festival.

