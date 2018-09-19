Pahrump youth football teams take two of three in Las Vegas

Austin Alvarez and Kayne Horibe scored two touchdowns apiece to lead the 11U Pahrump Junior Trojans to a 26-0 win over the North Las Vegas Mustangs on Sept. 8 at Rancho High School in Las Vegas.

Johnny O'Neal/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Junior Trojans captains are ready for the coin toss before a National Youth Sports Nevada football game in Las Vegas.

Johnny O'Neal/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lined up and ready to go, the Pahrump Junior Trojans prepare to take the field Sept. 8 at Rancho High School in Las Vegas.

Johnny O'Neal/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Trojan cheerleaders have their game faces on Sept. 8 in Las Vegas.

Alvarez’s scoring runs were 20 and 21 yards, while Horibe scored on runs of 57 and 28 yards. With Horibe rushing for 119 yards and Alvarez gaining 73, the Junior Trojans totaled 217 yards on the ground, a credit to their offensive line.

Matthew Judkins, Cory O’Neal and Ethan Hutchinson each recovered a fumble for the Junior Trojans, who held the Mustangs to minus-25 yards of offense.

In the 13U division, Jose Mendoza rushed for 100 yards and scored both touchdowns as the Pahrump Warriors handed the North Las Vegas Mustangs a 12-0 defeat.

Mendoza scored on runs of 25 and 30 yards on his way to his 100-yard game. Defensively, the Warriors held the Mustangs to 55 total yards.

The 11U Junior Trojans and the 13U Warriors are each 1-1 this season.

It was a rougher outing for Pahrump’s entry in the 9U division. Keith Lawrence recovered a fumble and Noah Amaya made an interception, but the Junior Trojans struggled in a 35-0 loss to the Las Vegas Badgers.

The Junior Trojans fell to 0-2.