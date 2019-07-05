98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pahrump’s Caperton wins bronze in 200 at National Senior Games

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Marvin Caperton is used to going to local and regional senior track and field competitions and bringing back a haul of medals. But even the confident Caperton was impressed with what he was able to do in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Caperton ran the 200 meters in the 65-69 age group in 27.86 seconds to finish third, capturing the bronze medal at the National Senior Games.

“High altitude helped a lot,” Caperton said, noting he ran personal bests in both the 50 and 200. He also ran in the 100, but he was disappointed with his showing in the shorter sprints.

“In the 50, it seemed like I got out really good, it just wasn’t there at the end,” said Caperton, who ran the 50 in 7.13 seconds to place fifth, the same position he held in qualifying, when he ran 7.10. “I don’t know.”

As for the 100, he ran 13.56 in qualifying, the fifth-best time, then wound up sixth after running 13.63 in the final.

“It seems like I couldn’t get going, I don’t know what it was,” he said. “I thought I was running fast, but everybody was in front of me. So I was all dejected.

“Fifth in the 50, sixth in the 100, I’m like, that’s not bad when you look at it on a national scale, but I was still not happy.”

But any disappointment was erased in the 200, when Caperton captured his first individual national medal. He had medaled in a relay but not in an individual event.

“When it came time for the preliminaries in the 200, Oscar Peyton is the fastest man in the world in our age division and he was in my heat, so I figured if I stay close to him I’ll do well,” Caperton explained. And it worked, as he qualified third in 28.16.

“When it came time for the finals, I envisioned being third because the guy that ran the fastest time, 26.6., ended up taking second and I was chasing him and Oscar.”

Peyton, 67, of Maryland did finish in first place, while Michael Kish, 68, of New Jersey finished second, barely a half-second ahead of Caperton.

“All the work kicked in,” he said. “I was able to accelerate. I couldn’t catch them two, but nobody else could catch me.”

A person as competitive and confident as Caperton quite naturally looks forward to the next opportunity. The National Senior Games are held every two years, and the 65-year-old plans on making his fourth trip to the event in 2021.

“Oscar’s got two more years, and then he’ll be out of my division,” he said. “The next nationals will be in Fort Lauderdale (Florida), and I expect to do real well there.”

Caperton echoed Pahrump’s other competitors who made the trip to Albuquerque in raving about the overall atmosphere at the event.

“It was great,” he said. “People were fantastic, the volunteers, 14,000 athletes showed up in Albuquerque.”

About the only thing Caperton found to complain about was the lack of warmup space for sprinters, but he even turned that to his advantage.

“It was grass, and it hadn’t been cut,” he said of the field near the track the athletes had to use. “People were turning ankles, and there were some injuries as a result of not being able to warm up. But I work out on grass, so I was cool there. I work out at Simkins Park, and the only time I go to the track is to do starts. I like to save my meniscus and save my knees from all the beatings, so I work out on grass.”

It was the only negative Caperton could muster about an event, as winning his first individual National Senior Games medal made him “ecstatic.”

“In Minneapolis, I didn’t medal in any of my events, but we medaled in a relay,” he recalled. “And I didn’t medal in any events in Cleveland, either. Ribbons are given out to eight spots, so I have ribbons from those two. But this is what made me so happy here. I got a medal in my event.”

He did, however, bring back a funny story from Cleveland.

“I used to smoke cigarettes,” Caperton admitted. “I smoked for about 20 years. I got fourth in Ohio in the 50. The person who was helping me out, after I finished, I got in her car and fired up a cigarette. She said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘You just took fourth in the nation and you’re firing up a cigarette?’ That was it. I haven’t smoked since.”

No cigarette ever gave Caperton the feeling he got from being on the track in Albuquerque.

“I was running with Oscar Peyton, the fastest man in the world,” he said. “And he was right here, right next to me. That was so awesome, such a feeling.”

Caperton said he had a lot of people to thank.

“I want to give big thanks to my sponsors,” he said. “Mike Floyd, who is a gold sponsor; Tim Hafen, who is a silver; Dr. George Leaks is a silver; Ray at Nevada Realty is a bronze; Sean at the Stage Stop, another silver; Jessica Giannino also contributed a silver amount.

“The Pahrump Valley Times has been great, they cover everything I do, Pahrump Valley High School should be mentioned because they allow me to access their track at all times, Nevada Treasure RV Resort is where I do my working out. They’ve helped me, they sponsored me.

“All you folks, I love all of you, and we’re going to do better. That goal is being No. 1 in the world.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Cathy Behrens in front of the torch that w ...
Torch lighting highlighted Senior Games trip for Pahrump resident Behrens
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Cathy Behrens was so excited to qualify for the National Senior Games and so fired up for the trip to compete in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that it seemed impossible for the experience to live up to the anticipation.

Olie's Images/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Dees and Lane Siggins won the richest ...
Pro ropers Dees, and Siggins win $120,000 in Reno event
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With a final run of 7.2 seconds, professional team ropers Junior Dees and Lane Siggins won the richest event of their sport and split a first-place paycheck worth $120,000 at the 42nd Annual Bob Feist Invitational on June 25 in Reno.

Getty Images The 51st annual Governor’s Dinner adds a new twist on Northern Nevada’s premie ...
Baffert, Smith headline annual Governor’s Dinner
Staff Report

In its first 50 years, the Governor’s Dinner has seen appearances from Hall of Fame athletes to all-time University of Nevada Wolf Pack athletic greats to iconic coaches.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Open Inferno returns to Lakeview Ex ...
Pahrump Valley Open Inferno returns to Lakeview
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Open Inferno used to be a big event in town, and Lakeview Executive Golf Course’s general manager, Will Peers, is bringing it back July 6.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduate Willie Lucas recently ...
Pahrump Valley grad Lucas to play baseball for Arizona Western
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Western College must be a great place to go to school and play baseball. After all, Pahrump Valley High School graduate Willie Lucas decided to play at the school in Yuma, Arizona, even after getting quite an eyeful on his initial visit.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Little League's Junior All-Stars gather around coach ...
Tom Rysinski: Pahrump Little League marathons test players, coaches, parents
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

At its best, Little League Baseball is an opportunity not just to play a game, but to teach kids the value of being part of a team, of working hard toward goals and, thanks to baseball’s untimed nature, of learning you can’t give up on anything until it’s actually over.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County Commissioner Dan Schinhofen watches the pr ...
Lakeview looks toward a future that’s beyond golf in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December 2017, the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, voted to purchase the floundering Lakeview Executive Golf Course for $350,000 in an effort to keep the course from falling farther into disrepair and becoming an eyesore, as happened to the former Willow Creek Golf Course several years ago.