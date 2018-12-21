Pahrump’s Fellows wins Christmas Open horseshoes tournament

The second annual Christmas Open horseshoes tournament saw Pahrump residents win all of the divisions Saturday at the Petrack Park pits.

Mike Norton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Christmas Open tournament host Dennis Anderson, left, presents trophies to, from right, tournament champion Larry Fellows, B Division champion Don Brown, C Division champion Mike Nicosia and last-place finisher Rachelle Ryba on Saturday at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

“We had a great turnout, filled all divisions,” said Mike Norton, Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association secretary/treasurer and organizer of the tournament in Pahrump.

Larry Fellows, 79, was declared tournament champion. Tournament host Dennis Anderson also awarded trophies to B Division winner Don Brown, C Division winner Mike Nicosia and Rachelle Ryba, who was awarded the last-place trophy.

“Dennis made a last-place trophy for the fun of it,” Norton explained. “He has a unique sense of humor. Rachelle is very proud of it, at least she tried. These nonsanctioned tournaments are not handicapped so she really had no chance, but she pitched very well.”

Divisions are arranged by ringer percentage, allowing pitchers of similar abilities to compete against each other.

“We were blessed with perfect weather, and food was provided for all,” added Norton, who said the tournament also included a celebration of life for Tom McQueen, a former secretary/treasurer of the state association. “He was a wonderful man who really promoted horseshoe pitching.”

Norton said they will be pitching horseshoes at 10 a.m. most Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Petrack Park pits next to the fire station. Those interested may contact Norton for more information at 775-537-0542.

The first tournament of 2019 will be the Ice Breaker Open on Feb. 16 in Las Vegas, while the first tournament in Pahrump will be the Pahrump Spring Open on March 23 at Petrack Park.