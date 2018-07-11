Pahrump’s Klem posts top-10 finishes at Special Olympics USA Games

Billy Klem of Pahrump recorded three top-10 finishes in track and field last week during the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Teresa Klem/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Billy Klem of Pahrump on the medal stand after his fifth-place finish in the 200 meters at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.

Teresa Klem/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Billy Klem competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters and running long jump at the Special Olympics USA Games on July 1-6 in Seattle.

Klem finished fourth in the 200 meters, fifth in the running long jump and seventh in the 100 meters in his division at the University of Washington.

His time in the 200 was 30.85 seconds, just more than 2 seconds off the winning pace of Santos Rivas Ponce of Northern California and 1 second out of third. His running long jump distance of 3.88 meters was less than a half-meter from the first-place distance of 4.26 by Colorado’s Kyle Emery.

Billy’s mother, Teresa Klem, said Billy liked everything about the experience at nationals.

“Seattle did a great job with all they had to do to put this event on,” she said.