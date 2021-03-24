Pahrump’s Little League opens season in style

It might not have been the hero’s welcome he received when he came home from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty last year, but Bryan Cooper received a pretty cool honor Saturday from the Pahrump Valley Little League.

Nick Castro, Pahrump Valley Little League/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office detective Bryan Cooper, right, threw out the ceremonial first pitch of the Pahrump Valley Little League season to Kayne Horibe on Saturday at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Caleb Rothgeb scores the first run of the Pahrump Valley Little League's Majors division season Saturday at Ian Deutch Park.

Nick Castro, Pahrump Valley Little League/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Players gather on a field Saturday at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for Pahrump Valley Little League's opening day ceremonies.

It might not have been the hero’s welcome he received when he came home from the hospital after being shot in the line of duty last year, but Bryan Cooper received a pretty cool honor Saturday from the Pahrump Valley Little League.

It was opening day for the league, which of course did not have a 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the PVLL decided to go all out to celebrate the start of a new season this year. Part of that meant bringing Cooper, who at the time of the incident was a five-year veteran of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The best part for PVLL board member Renee Jones was that it was a surprise.

“We had him in a SWAT vehicle, and he didn’t even know what he was going to be here for today,” Jones said as the Majors opened their season later that morning at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. “He got teary-eyed when he found out he was throwing out the first pitch.”

Even getting the ball to Cooper was a major event.

“The helicopter — Mercy Air — donated their time,” said Jones, who is the concession manager for the PVLL. “They dropped the ball for the first pitch.”

It was all part of an eventful early morning at the park, and Jones said the feedback she received about the ceremonies was quick and positive.

“People were saying it’s the best opening day in 15 years,” she said. “It was great that we included the community, and another thing that was really good was that we honored the veterans and first responders. Because of COVID we couldn’t have a season last year, so we kind of went over the top this year.”

Going over the top meant a very detailed schedule that included everything from welcoming the parents at 8:03 a.m. to readings of the Little League Pledge starting at 8:45 a.m. to thanking veterans (8:52 a.m.) and first responders (8:54 a.m.).

Another reason to celebrate a little more this opening day is the outstanding success the league has had in bringing people on board.

“This year we were able to have three coaches and one manager, where last year we had two,” Jones explained. “We have more than 160 volunteers that signed up to help the teams — coach, manager, snack shack, all of the above. Everybody wanted to help this year, which is great.”

There even was an increased number of people lining up to be the most-hated person at any baseball game.

“We have 18 umpires,” Jones said. “Usually we only have six. They took a class. Mark Broedling is our umpire in charge. He held two classes the past two weeks to teach them all, and they all came. A lot of them are teenagers.”

Broedling and league president Richard Swingle were on the bases for the opening game of the Majors season, but there are plenty of games to come.

“We have 22 teams total, 313 players,” Jones said.