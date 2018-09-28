Pahrump’s Mountain Falls to host Making a Difference tournament

Mountain Falls Golf Course has hosted several successful fundraising tournaments, and Infinity Hospice Foundation officials have high hopes Pahrump individuals and businesses will turn out for the latest one.

The 2018 Making a Difference Golf Tournament is slated for Oct. 19, and Kim Anderson, vice president of business development for Infinity Hospice Foundation, said that although the organization serves a large area, all of the money raised through the tournament will remain in Pahrump.

“We’re partnering with Rotary International to build wheelchair ramps for residents who need them,” said Anderson, who added there are misconceptions about the concept of hospice care.

“No family member ever has come to us and said, ‘We called you too soon,’” she explained. “It’s usually, ‘We didn’t call you soon enough.’”

Infinity Hospice Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others, according to the tournament website. With the support of its sponsors, Infinity Hospice Foundation will be able to continue to provide much-needed community education and support regarding hospice and palliative care, reaching out to families, caregivers, physicians and other community members.

Registration for an individual golfer is $100, while a foursome can register for $300. In addition to the round of golf, participants will receive a polo shirt, breakfast, lunch and a tournament swag bag. To be eligible for those items, golfers must register by Oct. 5.

Check-in at the tournament begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 8:30 a.m. An awards ceremony and a silent auction will be held at the conclusion of the tournament.

Organizers are still seeking items for the silent auction, and sponsorships are available. Sponsors already signed on include Care Vans, Bartenders Local #165 of Las Vegas, Goins Insurance Agency, GMT Care, StateServ and Hospicelink, August Services, Meadows Bank and the Pahrump Valley Times.

Auction items already contributed include courses at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute, VIP Plus memberships to Fitness for $10, Corvette Hot Laps for two at Spring Mountain Motorsports, an Apple iPad, a necklace, bracelet and earrings set from Kendra Scott Jewelry and a Zappos gift card.

Anderson said that, while this is the first Making a Difference Golf Tournament, she hopes it will be successful enough to become an annual event.

For more information about sponsorships, donating items for the silent auction or playing in the golf tournament, go to infinitytournament.com