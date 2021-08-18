76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Parking for UNLV football could cost more than some game tickets

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2021 - 3:15 am
 
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Ve ...
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Some UNLV football attendees could pay more for parking than the price of a ticket to get inside Allegiant Stadium.

The school released prices for the first two Rebels home games, with the Sept. 2 game versus Eastern Washington costing $50 for a single game parking pass at the $2 billion stadium and $150 for the Sept. 18 matchup against Iowa State.

Single game tickets range between $33 and $512 for the Eastern Washington game and between $121 and $622 for the Iowa State game, the most expensive game on the Rebels’ 2021 schedule.

Lots B, C and D are the only Allegiant Stadium lots open to single game parking; the remaining lots are for season ticket holders who met various thresholds of Rebel Athletic Fund donations.

The parking lots open four hours before kickoff to allow for tailgating to occur.

For those who’d rather park offsite, the parking garages at Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Excalibur will be available and are the closest option for football fans.

Prices for both the Eastern Washington and Iowa State games are $102 for the Delano parking garage, $55 for Mandalay Bay, $50 for Mandalay Bay’s convention center garage, $70 for the Luxor L Garage, $50 for the Excalibur and $50 for the Arena Ramp N near New York-New York and T-Mobile Arena, according the MGM Resorts’ parking website.

It’s unclear if the Raiders offsite lots are available for UNLV games, but the lots weren’t listed on UNLV football’s parking page.

UNLV officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The United States celebrate their victory in the Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico at Alle ...
NBA team co-owner emerges in bid to bring MLS to Las Vegas
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens is attempting to secure a team and bring a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to Las Vegas, according to a published report.

 
Raiders say mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Raider Nation converges on Allegiant Stadium for the first Raiders game at the facility with fans, remember “face mask” is not a penalty in this case. It’s a rule for all that attend.

 
NIAA provides update on rules for facemasks, COVID-19 testing
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The NIAA on Friday provided an update on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signing of Emergency Directive 048 and how it affects the high school fall sports season.

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden looks his players during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare ...
Look at coaches, QB rotations when betting NFL preseason games
By Todd Dewey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pro bettors account for most of the exhibition action, which explains why the preseason limits at sportsbooks are one-tenth of what they are during the regular season.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends the goal against Colorado Avalan ...
Golden Knights roster update: Sorting out a week of moves
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Golden Knights made several moves last week — the biggest one trading face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury — as they continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.