Pastor opens boxing gym for Pahrump youth

A former professional boxer has launched a youth boxing program in town.

Pastor Ruben Bajo, of Full Armor of God Ministries in Pahrump established a youth boxing gym known as the Full Armor of God Youth Boxing Club.

Bajo told the Pahrump Valley Times that decades ago, the sport of boxing saved his life and kept him off the streets of Los Angeles as a younger man.

His current main objective is to keep local kids off the streets here — away from drugs and destructive behaviors — while building character both in and out of the boxing ring after school.

Bajo said that he has a different outlook than most boxing gyms, as his personal vision is to create a safe haven for kids.

At least 45 youths from age 6 and older are enrolled in the program.

“A lot of parents commute to Vegas for work, leaving the children with idle time,” Bajo said. “Our boxing program provides adult supervision and a safe environment. Engaging in boxing can serve as a constructive outlet that keeps individuals out of trouble. The discipline required in boxing, fosters a sense of focus and dedication.”

Bajo also noted that he believes the sport of boxing makes way for a structured environment, all the while, encouraging commitment to training schedules and goals for area youths.

Professional training camp plans

At present, he said that he’s working with the World Boxing Council, (WBC) while planning to bring in a professional training camp to Pahrump.

“The camaraderie and support within the boxing community often creates a sense of belonging and purpose, steering individuals away from negative influences and behaviors.”

Bajo’s position is backed up by several of the program’s youth participants.

LilyAnn, a current youth boxing student said, “Boxing has made me a lot happier and has given me a sense of belonging.”

Alec, another student, said boxing has made him “mentally tougher, and more disciplined.”

“My self-confidence is improving more and more,” he said.

Another student, noted that boxing has given them more “self-confidence” and “something to look forward to” for a better future.

At present, the program has enlisted volunteers who pick up and drop off the youths from multiple locations within the Pahrump Valley.

Additionally, Bajo said that though the activity is free for low-income families, community support is needed to continue the program.

A plan is in place to bring a youth tournament to Pahrump, dubbed the “Greenbelt,” come springtime this year.

For more information on the program, text Pastor Ruben at (951) 227-3127, or simply visit the gym Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at 831 Bolling Road, behind the Tractor Supply Company on Highway 372.

