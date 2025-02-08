PHOTOS: Coach Braydon Preston strengthens PVHS boys basketball team

‘I wanted to experience new things, so I just got out and did it. Nothing tied me down.’

Pahrump Valley High School’s boys basketball head coach Braydon Preston is no stranger to the daunting challenges of being an athlete.

Growing up in the small mining town of Gillete, Wyoming, Preston has always enveloped himself in sports, competing in basketball, baseball, football and wrestling.

Following high school, Preston played left guard for Bethany College’s football program in Lindsborg, Kansas but received a season-ending injury that would unknowingly alter his path.

“I ended up tearing my ACL, MCL and meniscus, and had to have two surgeries, so I transferred to the University of Wyoming,” Preston said. “I just wanted to finish my degree and I got into kinesiology and health.”

In his four years at the university, Preston served as a student-athletic trainer for the Cowboys’ football program, and his interest in roles off the field peaked during his junior year.

“One of my best friends is a coach at University of North Dakota and through talking with him, my passion for coaching started,” Preston said.

Upon graduating as a first generation college student with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Division of Kinesiology and Health in 2022, Preston also finished his coaching endorsement through the university that spring.

Gillete to Pahrump

Re-connecting with Dubb Mapp, his former Conestoga Elementary School principal and current assistant principal of Pahrump Valley High School, Preston was offered to coach the freshman Trojans boys basketball team in 2022.

“I’ve always had this thought that if you don’t get out of your hometown, you’ll never get out,” Preston said. “I wanted to experience new things, so I just got out and did it. Nothing tied me down.”

Preston initially wasn’t fully satisfied with the the team’s look after relieving coach Dave Wilson.

Starting an online fundraiser selling caramels to bolster the team’s equipment, the team had raised nearly $6,000 within his first year at the school.

“I come from a very serious basketball town, where it’s one of the main sports back home, and fundraising is a big priority of that,” Preston said. “When I came in, there wasn’t a lot and I wanted to change that.”

The following year, the Trojans raised about $9,000, gaining even more local support in town.

“I’ve had a couple of companies give a flat donation as well, and all the local support I appreciate so much within the town,” Preston said. “I got them travel suits last year, and then I gave a big incentive with the kids if they raised a certain amount that they would get backpacks and shoes as well.”

After nearly two years with the program, Preston was promoted to be the head varsity coach for the 2024-2025 season.

Learning the ropes

Navigating through his first year as the Trojans freshman coach, Preston led the team to a 6-6 record in the 2022-2023 season.

Not content with the season, Preston returned to Wyoming during the Christmas break to meet his mentor and current Campbell County High School varsity basketball coach Bubba Hladky.

“[He] gave me some guidelines and a couple of practice plans,” Preston said. “[Being] organized is a big thing with anything in life. If you’re really organized, I feel like you’re going to be very successful.”

During Preston’s second year coaching the Trojans freshman team, the guys improved to a 10-2 record.

Current varsity assistant coach Jason Toth quickly became his new right-hand man.

“He’s a great guy who has had good mentors. That helped us out last year a lot as well,” Preston said. “It’s better to have more than one set of eyes on the floor than just yourself.”

The Trojans will not make the playoffs this season, but will look to build on positives from this season and the continued support of the community.

“I would say they’ve welcomed me in with open arms and they’ve been nothing but great. I like to keep an open door policy and so far it’s been smooth chips.”

As this season winds down, Preston looks forward to opening the gym in the summer to allow the incoming team to get as much practice in as they want.

“We just gotta get better overall and with me staying here during the summer, I think it’ll be a big thing for the kids,” Preston said. “I feel like you have to put in time yourself as well, on and off of the court.”

