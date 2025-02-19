PHOTOS: Little League tryouts see great turnout

At the February 8 tryouts, coaches rated potential players on skills of fielding, batting and catching a fly ball.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times At the February 8 tryouts, coaches rated potential players on skills of fielding, batting and catching a fly ball.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Coaches considered key objectives as they scored players' skills. The draft will be decided after all tryouts are complete.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Sunny skies and clear weather helped bring out 40 young Pahrumpians for the first session of Little League tryouts on the weekend of Feb. 8 and 9.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Little League age divisions range from T-ball to Juniors. Only those ages 7 and older who want to advance to the Minors must try out.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Little League President Lou Banuelos gave the opening pep talk to all participants, encouraging the players to "Don't stress, play ball and give it your best. Let's have some fun!"

Freshly cut grass and the smell of line chalk drifted above Ian Deutch Memorial Park as Pahrump Little League geared up for its annual spring season.

League president Lou Banuelos, who has played a crucial role in Pahrump’s baseball community for more than 30 years, said that he is looking forward to returning after stepping away for medical reasons in 2018.

“The kids are a 100-percent the reason I came back,” Banuelos said. “We started seeing a little a lesser quality of baseball coming up to us [at the high school level]. So, I thought it was smart to jump back into Little League, because they deserve another high school state championship.”

The season will feature 22 teams through six different age divisions.

Slated for opening day ceremonies on Saturday, March 15, the league looks to build upon the strength in the community and find more volunteers to maintain the new baseball field being developed opposite of field 2.

“As long as the kids continue playing baseball, then we’re good,” Banuelos said. “We want to be able to continue to foster a positive environment where every kid is welcome.”