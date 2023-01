Check out photos from the team’s senior night ceremony.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley head wrestling coach Craig Rieger was honored before the Trojans' match against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs for his 29 years of coaching and teaching at the high school.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Trojans head coach Craig Rieger giving former Pahrump Valley High School superintendent Dale Norton a hug after Norton's speech before Pahrump's wrestling match against Virgin Valley High School.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley wrestling coach Craig Rieger received a plaque for his 29 years of coaching and teaching at the high school.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley seniors Kyle and Tyler Heaney were honored on senior night before their matches against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Nathan Schaaf was honored on senior night before his match against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Jacob Gray was honored on senior night before his match against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Cole Venturo was honored on senior night before his match against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Abraham Oliveros was honored on senior night before his match against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley seniors Ty and Tannor Hanks were honored on senior night before their matches against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley Athletics/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Elijah Begin was honored on senior night before his match against Virgin Valley on Thursday, Jan 19, 2023.

Pahrump Valley High School held their senior night ceremony on Thursday, Jan 19 to honor the seniors on the wrestling team.

Eight seniors were honored before their match against the Virgin Valley Bulldogs. Head wrestling coach Craig Rieger was also honored Thursday for his 29 years of coaching and teaching at the high school.

See photos of the event here, courtesy of the PVHS Athletic Department.