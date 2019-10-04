61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Pitchers, prize money increase at Fall Festival horseshoes

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Lathan Dilger of Pahrump had a couple of goals when he became president of the Nevada Horsehoe Pitchers Association, and he has the same goals for the Pahrump Dust Devils: increase participation and increase sponsorships.

Last weekend’s tournament at Petrack Park during the Pahrump Fall Festival showed both to be realistic goals.

Sixteen pitchers took part in the doubles tournament, and a prize pool of $550 reflected Dilger’s efforts.

“We had eight new players who had never played in a tournament before,” Dilger said. “We took the guys who always played and paired them with the new guys so it was totally fair for everybody.”

Dilger said there was a full round-robin, giving each duo seven games, which were played to 21 points. Dennis Andersen and newcomer John Pickard finished first and split $250, while Mark Kaczmarek and newcomer Jim Hatch shared $180 for second place.

Third place was a bit more complicated, as Dilger and newcomer Willy Zuloaga, Dan Dunn and newcomer Mike Dedeic and Louie Lewindowski and newcomer Jefferson Counts ended the tournament in a tie.

“We were all 4-3,” Dilger said. “What we did is we played another round robin, and whoever comes out 2-0 is the winner. Well, we ended up finishing 1-1 again, so we had a second playoff. We barely beat Louie and Jeff. Those guys played really good. We actually had people watching this whole thing because it was so intense for third place.”

Finishing among the top three at the Fall Festival was more lucrative than many horseshoes tournaments because of the increased money Dilger brought in from sponsors around Pahrump. The pitch was straightforward.

“I’d just call them up and tell them that we’re having a really nice horseshoes tournament during the Fall Festival, and we need some sponsors for prize money, trophies or raffle prizes,” Dilger said.

Sponsors included Strain (trophies), Whitaker ($100 prize money), Chad Goins of Goins Insurance Agency ($100 prize money), the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce ($100 prize money), Veronica at Smoke Shop Express (knives), Judy of Lighthouse Gifts (alien mug), Cindy of G.I. Store (hats), Brett of Mom’s Diner (four dinner vouchers), Kim of the Pourhouse (five pizza vouchers), Ashley of Subway (30 6-inch sub vouchers), C.J. of Domino’s (three pizza vouchers), Kelly of Nicco’s Pizza ($25 dinner vouchers), Bob of Tarantino’s Pizza (two vouchers for one pizza each month for a year) and Golden Casino Group (vouchers for free bowling and dinners at company properties).

Dilger estimated the value of the raffle prizes to be more than $400.

Dilger has big plans for the coming year, including for next year’s Pahrump Fall Festival.

“I want to do a Saturday and a Sunday,” he said. “Saturday, singles horseshoes tournament in the morning around 10 or 11 after the parade, and then singles cornhole after that. Then Sunday, a doubles horseshoes tournament and then a doubles cornhole tournament.”

The next tournament in Pahrump is the final tournament on the state calendar, the Pahrump Boo Halloween event at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26. The Pahrump Dust Devils pitch at 10 a.m. each Wednesday and Saturday at Petrack Park’s horseshoes pits, and all are welcome.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Tony Margiotta (21) looks for running ro ...
Pahrump Valley football team limps into Sunset League play
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

These days, the first thing you do when you visit a Pahrump Valley High School football practice is count the number of healthy bodies going at full strength.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times From left, Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Makayla Gent, Kaylee Men ...
Girls Soccer: Pahrump Valley’s 4 hat tricks overwhelm Mojave
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It’s not easy to make a routine 12-1 rout of another overmatched Sunset League foe interesting, but the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team found a way to make it happen.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The College of Idaho men's cross country team is ranked fif ...
Former Pahrump Valley athletes making impacts on college teams
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Sophomore Bryce Odegard ran a personal-best 8,000-meter time of 24 minutes, 57 seconds as the College of Idaho men’s cross country team, ranked fifth in the nation in the National Association for Intercollegiate Athletics, finished eighth among 37 teams in the Capital Cross Challenge, hosted by Cal State Sacramento at Haggen Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento, California.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Brandon Ruud, left, run ...
Sports Roundup: Sharks girls finish third at Falcon Invitational
Staff Report

Sixth-grader Julianna Ondrisko finished the 2.1-mile course at Foothill High School in 15 minutes, 35 seconds to place seventh and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a third-place finish Saturday at the Falcon Invitational.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team w ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Volleyball team crushes Valley
Staff Report

Junior Nicky Velazquez finished with 8 kills Wednesday night as the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over Valley in a Sunset League match in Las Vegas.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Fabian Perez bursts through a hole ...
Football: Mineral County pulls away in 4th to top Beatty
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walking off the field after his team’s 52-0 dismantling of Mountain View Christian two weeks ago, Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli said the next opponent would present a much tougher challenge.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer coach Chris Rob ...
Boys Soccer: Del Sol holds off Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Everyone connected with the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team remembers well the final game of the regular season last year.