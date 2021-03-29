PVHS athletics needs your help

Each year, the Pahrump Valley High School football team hosts a spaghetti dinner and dessert auction that raises thousands of dollars. The school’s booster club holds fundraisers to help athletic teams, and, of course, ticket sales and concessions bring in more money.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The inability to sell tickets, nobody buying concessions and the cancellation of traditional fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic has put a serious financial strain on high school athletics.

None of that has happened this year because of COVID-19, and because of that the school’s student-athletes need more help than ever, said PVHS Booster Club President Cindy Colucci.

Fundraising has always helped teams obtain equipment not covered by annual school district budgets, and much of that equipment is essential to help them compete at a high level. Anyone wishing to donate any amount of money to help support Trojans athletics can contact the PVHS athletic office at 775-727-7737, ext. 3227 or by contacting Colucci at 775-209-4157.