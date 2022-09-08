98°F
PVHS boys soccer still winless after lost to Yeti

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2022 - 8:52 am
 
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Trojans took on the Equipo Yeti Tuesday afternoon. The Yeti prevailed by a score of 4-2.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley defender Jonathan DeLaLez Reyes (12) dribbles the ball away from the Trojans' net after stealing it from an Equipo player.
Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley goaltender Riley McGough (1) comes up with a huge play to knock the ball away from an Equipo forward who was one-on-one with the Trojans' goalie.

The Pahrump Valley boys soccer team dropped their mid-week matchup with the Equipo Yeti 4-2, leaving them winless on the season.

The Trojans record fell to 0-4 overall and in league play after Tuesday afternoon’s defeat at the hands of the Yeti.

Despite taking multiple leads in the game, Pahrump Valley wasn’t able to hang on to get their first win of the season.

Sophomore midfielder Caleb Sierra Hudgens got the scoring started for the Trojans midway through the first half.

Hudgens received a pass in the center of the penalty box from his teammate and midfielder, Winston Nunfio.

Nunfio sent a centering pass on the ground to Hudgens from the left side of the box that landed at Hudgens’ feet. He was able to turn and fire a shot into the lower corner of the goal past the diving Equipo goalkeeper.

The Trojans would hold on to the lead until shortly before halftime when the Yeti were able to tie up the game with a goal of their own to send the teams to halftime tied 1-1.

Just after the restart, Pahrump Valley goaltender Riley McGough faced one of his toughest tasks of the game up to this point.

McGough found himself one-on-one with Equipo’s forward and was able to make the save, keeping the game tied at one goal apiece.

Just five minutes later, the Trojans were in Yeti territory and attacking their goal.

Senior midfielder Kyle Heaney had the ball and was dribbling toward the penalty box when he was fouled, giving the Trojans a free kick from about a foot outside of the penalty box.

With a free kick in-hand, Nunfrio stepped up to the ball and drilled it into the corner of the goal, giving Pahrump Valley the lead again, 2-1.

Unfortunately, this was where the offensive fireworks stopped for the Trojans. Equipo would tie the game just minutes later.

The Yeti would add on two more goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to close it out and take a 4-2 win.

This is the seventh straight win for Equipo against Pahrump Valley going back to the 2019 season.

By the time you’re reading this, the Trojans will have played another game on Thursday afternoon. This time, they hosted the Eagles of Boulder City, who were riding a losing streak of their own going into the match.

You can check the outcome of that game on MaxPreps.com.

Following Thursday’s game, the next game for Pahrump will be on Monday, Sept. 12, when they travel to Basic High School to take on the Wolves.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

