PVHS football wins Homecoming game

Trojans football team runs through a banner as they enter the field for their Homecoming game a ...
Trojans football team runs through a banner as they enter the field for their Homecoming game against Democracy Prep on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Democracy Prep set out to stop the Pahrump Valley offensive player in the Homecoming game on Sa ...
Democracy Prep set out to stop the Pahrump Valley offensive player in the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojans Carter Nygaard (2) carries the ball against Democracy Prep as Pahrump Valley players ho ...
Trojans Carter Nygaard (2) carries the ball against Democracy Prep as Pahrump Valley players hold off the defense at the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojans Hunter Melinger (77) carries the ball before being pushed out by Democracy Prep at the ...
Trojans Hunter Melinger (77) carries the ball before being pushed out by Democracy Prep at the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) fumbles the ball as a Democracy Prep player holds onto his jersey b ...
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) fumbles the ball as a Democracy Prep player holds onto his jersey before being picked up by the Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Democracy Prep set out to stop the Pahrump Valley offensive player in the Homecoming game on Sa ...
Democracy Prep set out to stop the Pahrump Valley offensive player in the Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) caught a touchdown pass to score the first Pahrump Valley touchdown ...
Trojans Austin Alvarez (33) caught a touchdown pass to score the first Pahrump Valley touchdown against Democracy Prep on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. The Trojans won 46-8. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
Updated October 9, 2024 - 5:12 am

In a second summer heatwave across Southern Nevada, the Trojans pushed through the heat to dominate the Democracy Prep Blue Knights at home for a back-to-back homecoming game win, on Saturday.

This win likely secured Pahrump Valley’s place in the 3A Southern Regional playoffs, an accomplishment that Trojan fans have not seen since 2021. Coach Thom Walker took over the football program in 2022 and this will be the first time he takes his team to the playoffs.

This Homecoming game win was huge for the Trojans as they succeeded in the heat where they were able to pull off a 46-8 win. The team not only got to celebrate their Homecoming win, but also placing high enough in the league to make the playoffs.

“These boys, they worked hard,” Walker said, as he also believes they made a statement to the town. “We’ll enjoy this one tonight at Homecoming, let the boys have it.”

The team met again Sunday for practice as the Trojans have to play against “the big dogs.” On Thursday, Pahrump Valley is hosting a conference game against No. 2 Moapa Valley. The Pirates have only lost to Sports Leadership and Management by two points this season.

Here’s how the game went on Saturday.

7 touchdowns

When Democracy Prep received the ball at the first kick-off, the Blue Knights were able to manage to convert a play into a first down. Demann Beverly with the Blue Knights was able to push through the Trojans’ defensive line.

In a quick play, Democracy Prep’s quarterback, Cameron Lowe, passed it to DeAndre Johnson, which was right by Trojan Austin Alvarez (33), for a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

But this was the only touchdown the Trojans would give the Blue Knights.

When Trojan Randal Murray (10) received the ball, after fumbling and recovering the ball, Democracy Prep was unable to stop Murray. Two defensemen took Murray head on, yet that wasn’t enough to stop him and he nearly ran to the 30-yard line.

Once Pahrump Valley made it down the field, the Trojans quarterback, Kayne Horibe (8), attempted a long pass to Alvarez on the right side of the field. In the next play the duo attempted it again, but on the left side of the end zone, where Alvarez jumped to catch the ball for a touchdown.

The Trojans were still behind 8-7.

After the Blue Knights received the ball, Beverly took it to the 46-yard line. The Trojans defense got a grip on the Blue Knights and began to sack Lowe. On a fourth down, the Trojans blocked the Blue Knights’ kick and Pahrump Valley picked up the ball at the 38-yard line.

The Trojans were pushed to play a fourth down and it worked to the team’s benefit as Horibe threw the ball to Alvarez, where he got a first at the 15-yard line. Alvarez would later score a touchdown but would miss the kick.

At 13-8, the Trojans took the lead.

The Blue Knights would lose the ball quickly after they received the ball after a fourth-down kick, but the ball went out of bounds, which allowed the Trojans to take over where the Blue Knights left off at the 31.

In quick succession, the Trojans were able to move the ball quickly down the field. In a pass to Alvarez, after he was approached by a defensive player, the Trojan fumbled the ball but Benjamin De Santiago (22) quickly jumped to recover the ball.

Ethen Hutchinson (5) would score the third touchdown for Pahrump Valley to bring the score to 19-8.

The Trojans would score two more touchdowns before the end of the first half of the game. The last touchdown was propelled after Alvarez caught an interception that switched ball possession. On a pass from Horibe to Alvarez, he scored another touchdown to get the Trojans to 32-8 with just over 50 seconds left on the clock.

De Santiago and Alvarez would score two more touchdowns in the second half and the game ended 46-8.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

