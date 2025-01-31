PVHS Girls Basketball falls to Boulder City in tight match

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore point guard Riley Saldana goes up for the open shot as the packed home crowd looks on.

Pahrump Valley’s Riley Saldana has been one of the brightest players in 3A girls’ basketball as she accounted for nearly three quarters of the Trojans’ points Wednesday in a close 36-35 match with Boulder City.

In the third matchup of the season with Boulder City, the Trojans were searching for their first win after falling 34-32 and 47-37 in the previous two meets.

The sophomore point guard led a fevered comeback that came up just short as Pahrump Valley (10-13, 3-4) trailed by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter.

The start of Wednesday’s game had the makings for another close contest between the two teams. Pahrump took a lead early in the game but was never able to pull away as the Trojans led by one at the end of the first quarter.

Following the tight first quarter, it looked like Pahrump lost hope of breaking the season losing streak to the Eagles. Boulder City went on a 10-4 run in the second quarters en route to a 19-14 halftime lead.

Out of halftime, Pahrump showed life on the offensive end after only being held to two baskets in the second. The Trojans scored 11 points in the third quarter but were unable to get into its deficit as Boulder City once again outscored them by two.

Down 32-25 heading into the fourth quarter, Pahrump shut down Boulder City’s offense, holding the Eagles to four points in the quarter. With Boulder City struggling, it was time for Saldana to impact the game.

With 18 points in three quarters, Saldana scored two consecutive layups to open the quarter and bring the Trojans within three points.

After Boulder City extended its lead to five with under seven minutes remaining, junior Savannah Thompson scored two straight baskets to cut Pahrump’s deficit to 34-33. Boulder City would make its next shot and Saldana followed up with a layup of her own to make it 36-35.

With two minutes remaining, neither team was able to score again, keeping the score solidified as Boulder City completed its season sweep over Pahrump. Finishing in first place in the 3A Southern Division last year, The Trojans now rank fourth in the division.

The Trojans have three games remaining in the regular season schedule vs. Pinecrest Academy, The Meadows and SLAM Academy to improve their record and make a run in the playoffs.

