PVHS wrestling crowns a state champion

Racheal Walker/Pahrump Valley Times At the NIAA 3A State Championships, PVHS wrestlers placeed ninth in the division and three wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes.

Racheal Walker/Pahrump Valley Times After finishing second in the league at the NIAA Class 3A Southern Regional held in Boulder City on Feb. 1, these PVHS wrestlers qualified to compete at the state tournament.

Racheal Walker/Pahrump Valley Times As the team readied to travel to Fallon for the state tournament, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the celebration to escort the bus to the county line.

Pahrump has a new champion in town as the Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team had a successful showing at the 2025 NIAA 3A Wrestling State Championship last week.

Hosted at the Rafter 3C arena in Fallon, the team finished ninth in the 3A division and had three wrestlers finish in the top three of their respective weight classes.

In the 190-pound weight class division, Trojan Oscar Bosket became a state champion in his weight class after defeating Emiliano DeLaTorre from Sparks High School.

Claiming state was the perfect end to a strong senior season for Bosket, who won multiple tournaments, including the Chapparal Invite in January.

“(Bosket) had a great season. He’s only been wrestling for three years,” said Pahrump Valley head coach Frank Lopez. “It was a great finish to his high school career.”

Bosket’s brother, Iyan, finished in third place in the 175-pound weight class. The sophomore fell in his second-round matchup but won out to claim a spot in the top three.

The most unlikely outcome of the tournament for Pahrump came from sophomore Zachary Hulderson.

The 113-pound wrestler claimed the last seed in the state bracket.

In his first-round matchup, Hulderson pulled off a major upset as he pinned the top wrestler from Northern Nevada in the 113-pound weight class.

Hulderson went on to win his second-round matchup but ultimately claimed second place, falling in the championship to Adrian Camarena from Eldorado High School.

“To have three placers and a state champ, I would say it was a good day,” Lopez said. “We had a couple guys get some tough draws but at the end of the day these guys worked hard for three months and it’s fun to watch them wrestle.”

Heading into next season, Pahrump is looking to continue its success without leader Oscar Bosket.

Luckily for the Trojans, the squad features eight sophomores who are looking to build off of their varsity experience gained this year.

According to Lopez, the four seniors on the team became vocal leaders throughout the season, giving their continuing varsity teamates strong guidance.

As this year’s sophomores transition into upperclassmen, Lopez is hopeful he will have a lot more leaders next year.

Lopez will aim to focus this offseason on getting his wrestlers bigger in the weight room.

“Every year we focus on the same things, including heart, basics and conditioning,” Lopez said. “We may have to tweak some things with individuals but we are expecting a big season next year.”

