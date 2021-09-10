Races continue this weekend at Pahrump Valley Speedway

The Pahrump Valley Speedway will be hosting a collection of races this Saturday, Sept. 11.

After not being able to race for five weeks in a row due to heavy rains the area received, the Pahrump speedway is getting back on track. This will be the second racing event in the last three weeks held at the speedway.

This event will see races for seven different classes including Ministock, Superstock, Coupes, Hobby Stock, Modified, Sports Mod and Mini Dwarfs.

Many of these same classes raced during the last event that was held at the speedway on Aug. 18. The Superstock race is the only race this weekend that didn’t take place at the Aug. 18 event.

Michael Willis in the No. 44 car took home first place in the last Mini Stock race. He was followed by RJ Smotherman and Eric Mewhorter, who finished second and third respectively. Willis is currently sitting in first place overall for the Mini Stock 2021 season standings with 548 points. He has a 50 point lead on Mewhorter, who is currently in second place.

Mark Daub, driver of the No. 88 car, took home first place for the Coupe class last time out. He was followed up by fellow drivers Scott Halloway and Daniel Bruner. Daub is looking to make a move in the standings with this upcoming race. He currently sits in third place with a total of 428 points behind Bruner (428) and Halloway (488).

In the Hobby Stock race, Jared Ward finished in first place. He was followed by Jordan Shelton and Debbie Ward. Jared is heading into this next race in first place overall with 520 points. He has a 12-point cushion over second-place driver Adam Tiscarao (508) and holds a 14-point lead over third-place driver Jay Ward (506).

The Modified car race only had two drivers participate. Rick Durica in the No. 390 car took first place, while Alex Williams in the No. 17 car came in second. Durica currently holds a 74-point lead in the Modified class with 266 total points. Williams is currently in seventh place with 77 total points.

In the Sport Mod race, Rafael Flores in the No. 21 car took first place. He was followed by Shaun Moore and Trent Bandazian. Bandazian (324), Moore (323) and Flores (274) currently sit in places 3-5, respectively, for the Sport Mod 2021 standings. Jerry Walton is currently atop of the leaderboard with 532 total points.

In the Micro Sprint race, Art Klein in the No. 14 car finished in first place. Chase Silva and Ray Garnica found themselves in second and third places.

Klein is currently the leader of the Micro Sprint 2021 season with 259 total points, which gives him a seven-point edge over Jason Funk (252 points).

Garnica is currently sitting in eighth place with 86 total points and Silva is currently in tenth place with 44 points.

The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the races will begin at 7:00 p.m. Grandstand tickets for adult entry are $10, Seniors (55+) are $8 and Children 6-14 years old are $6.

