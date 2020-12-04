58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Raiders announce grants for community nonprofit programs

Staff Report
December 3, 2020 - 9:11 pm
 
Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets r ...
Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets ready to swing during the Raiders Foundation "Celebrity Swing" event at Topgolf in Las Vegas.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett during a Raiders Fo ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett during a Raiders Foundation poker tournament benefiting Nevada Youth Football League at Stirling Club at Turnberry Place.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are proud to announce the Community Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations obtain funding for their work in the community. The program enables Nevada-based entities to join forces with the Raiders to help produce services that effect positive change throughout the Silver State.

“The Raiders are ‘Committed to Excellence’ on and off the football field,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “We’re excited to begin accepting applications for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grants and look forward to rewarding a number of deserving nonprofit organizations throughout our state.”

Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply to the Raiders Foundation for grant funding that will support their mission and work throughout Nevada by visiting: https://www.raiders.com/grants. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021.

The program is the latest initiative designed to inspire action for community benefit. The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, seeks to create a strong presence in the Las Vegas community through various outreach programs and is committed to increasing and promoting community and civic health through support of the military, youth development and by growing the game of football.

Funding for the grant program comes from the Raiders License Plate Program. The Raiders teamed up with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to release a specialty Raiders-branded license plate. The plate features the Raiders shield and the iconic phrase, “Commitment to Excellence,” against a black background.

The program is generating funds for the Raiders Foundation while enabling fans to show their support for the Raiders on the state’s roads and highways. Nevadans can obtain the specialty Raiders license plates while contributing to the community by going to https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.

The Raiders Foundation also invites fans to be a part of sports history and support community programming through the purchase of a personalized Legacy Brick at Allegiant Stadium. Bricks can be purchased by visiting www.raidersfoundationbricks.com or by calling 888-483-3639.

To learn more about the Raiders Foundation or to make a donation, please visit https://www.raiders.com/community/raiders-foundation

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Drivers of off-road vehicles of all classes can start planni ...
Best In The Desert releases its full racing schedule for 2021 season
Staff Report

Best In The Desert announced recently it has finalized its racing schedule for 2021, with events including timeless classics such as the BlueWater Parker 425, the Tensor Tire Parker 250, the Silver State 300, the Maxxis Tires Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the King Shocks Desert Classic and the BlueWater Desert Challenge, which will take place on two separate weekends of racing.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboy ...
UNLV continues to play musical chairs at quarterback
By Jason Orts Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Max Gilliam has started all five games and received the bulk of playing time, but the Rebels have used four quarterbacks this season, including Doug Brumfield on Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file Frank Medina took home $88.50 from the Pahrump Va ...
Johnson wins Division A at Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club event
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Dave Johnson rolled games of 234, 243 and 242 to post a 34-pin margin and win Division A at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Snakebite/10 pin/9 pin No Tap tournament on Nov. 21 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DJ Zuloaga, left, and Lathan Dilger after they won a playof ...
Zuloaga, Dilger team to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt
Staff Report

DJ Zuloaga and Lathan Dilger defeated Dennis and Chad Andersen for the second time to win Jefferson’s Halloween Haunt horseshoes tournament Friday, Oct. 30 in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club w ...
Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club seeking sponsors, raising money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Junior High and High School Rodeo Club will host its annual high school rodeo in conjunction with Pahrump Valley Days in February, and sponsors are needed to help fund the event.

Digital Storm Photography/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drivers come out of a turn at Pah ...
Jared, Debbie Ward hold top two positions in Hobby Stocks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Jared Ward’s third consecutive Hobby Stock victory added a point to the slimmest margin between first and second place of any class during the Nov. 7 racing at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Mike Nicosia follows the flight of his horseshoe Saturday at ...
Fifteen Nevada horseshoe pitchers head to Utah for Western Open
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

There are perfectly fine horseshoe pits at Petrack Park in Pahrump. There is a larger set of pits at the Joe Friel Sports Complex in Tonopah. They have fixed up the large set of pits in Beatty.