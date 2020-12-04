Raiders announce grants for community nonprofit programs

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Raiders Foundation are proud to announce the Community Investment Grant Program, a new initiative dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations obtain funding for their work in the community. The program enables Nevada-based entities to join forces with the Raiders to help produce services that effect positive change throughout the Silver State.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown gets ready to swing during the Raiders Foundation "Celebrity Swing" event at Topgolf in Las Vegas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett during a Raiders Foundation poker tournament benefiting Nevada Youth Football League at Stirling Club at Turnberry Place.

“The Raiders are ‘Committed to Excellence’ on and off the football field,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “We’re excited to begin accepting applications for Raiders Foundation Community Investment Grants and look forward to rewarding a number of deserving nonprofit organizations throughout our state.”

Local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply to the Raiders Foundation for grant funding that will support their mission and work throughout Nevada by visiting: https://www.raiders.com/grants. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 1, 2021.

The program is the latest initiative designed to inspire action for community benefit. The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, seeks to create a strong presence in the Las Vegas community through various outreach programs and is committed to increasing and promoting community and civic health through support of the military, youth development and by growing the game of football.

Funding for the grant program comes from the Raiders License Plate Program. The Raiders teamed up with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to release a specialty Raiders-branded license plate. The plate features the Raiders shield and the iconic phrase, “Commitment to Excellence,” against a black background.

The program is generating funds for the Raiders Foundation while enabling fans to show their support for the Raiders on the state’s roads and highways. Nevadans can obtain the specialty Raiders license plates while contributing to the community by going to https://dmvnv.com/platescharitable.htm.

The Raiders Foundation also invites fans to be a part of sports history and support community programming through the purchase of a personalized Legacy Brick at Allegiant Stadium. Bricks can be purchased by visiting www.raidersfoundationbricks.com or by calling 888-483-3639.

To learn more about the Raiders Foundation or to make a donation, please visit https://www.raiders.com/community/raiders-foundation