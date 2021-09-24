Raiders show support to local schools with wall display

The Las Vegas Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare unveiled a wall display on Tuesday, Sept. 21, to support all of the high schools in the state of Nevada.

Courtesy/Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare became partners during 2019. They work together by giving back to the community, specifically the youth in the Las Vegas valley.

The display, which is located in Allegiant Stadium, has a helmet for each of the 96 Nevada high schools that are part of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA). The display also features a quote from late Raiders owner Al Davis, which says, “The greatness of the Raiders is in its future.”

These two are working in many ways to give back to the community. Most notably, they host the “Friday Night Showcase”, which puts a focus on high school football teams throughout the state and in the southern Utah area.

With this showcase, the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare pick a game each week and provide the participating schools with items to use during the games. These items can be customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands and other Raiders-themed items.

“The Raiders share a commitment with Intermountain to make a difference in our community,” said Raiders President Dan Ventrelle. “We are pleased to team up on multiple efforts to positively impact our region’s youth, including showcasing high school football programs at Allegiant Stadium.”

Over the summer, the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare donated helmets to the football programs at Canyon Springs High School and Valley High School. The partnership also held a clinic for youth football league coaches and commissioners in Southern Nevada and Southern Utah to get them ready for the 2021 season.

In addition to helping with the youth in the community, the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare are also working with SafeNest to help end domestic violence in Nevada. SafeNest is the largest nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence in Nevada. Through this relationship, the Raiders and Intermountain are hoping to equip young male and female athletes, as well as their coaches, with the resources and skills necessary to build healthy relationships.

More information about the community health work with the Raiders and Intermountain can be found at raiders.com/champ.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com