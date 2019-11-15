48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Red-hot Swain captures Pahrump Boo horseshoes tournament

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 
Updated November 15, 2019 - 8:02 am

A season-high turnout filled three divisions at the Pahrump Boo horseshoes tournament on Oct. 26 at Petrack Park, and a pitcher from Arizona ended up taking top honors.

Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona, who came into the tournament with a ringer percentage of 54.00, topped that, hitting ringers on 62 percent of his pitches and finishing with 269 points to cruise to a 5-0 record in Class A to win the tournament championship.

“It was a great turnout with 18 players from all over the state, and three pitchers were from Arizona,” said Mike Norton, the secretary-treasurer of the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association.

The highlight for Swain was an 80-percent game, tossing ringers on 32 of 40 pitches during an 81-22 win over Mark Kaczmarek. Swain finished with 124 ringers, more than 40 ahead of anyone else in Class A, and his closest game was a 10-point win over second-place Ty Frazier (3-2) of Kingman, Arizona, who beat out Ken Jose (3-2) of Tonopah on the ringers tiebreaker, 83-54.

Don Brown of Pahrump, the previous president of the state association, beat out current president Lathan Dilger to win in Class B. Brown went 4-1 despite tossing few ringers than the next three finishers in the division and being the only one of the top three not to exceed his entry ringer percentage.

But Brown won one game by a single point, another by 2 points and a third by 3 to overcome a 37-7 drubbing at the hands of Dilger, who tied with Joseph Kalache of Las Vegas at 3-2. Dilger’s 64 ringers to Kalache’s 59 gave him second place.

Newcomer James Hatch went 4-1 to take the Class C title, edging Rai Adams of Boulder City, whose tie with Willy Zuloaga left him 3.5-1.5. Hatch and Adams each pitched 30 ringers and Hatch had just a 2-point edge overall, but when they met head-to-head Hatch easily won 24-6, one of three easy wins during the round-robin for him.

“Seven had never played here in Pahrump before, and out of those seven, five are new players,” said Dilger, who was pleased the tournament drew pitchers from outside Pahrump and especially pleased to see younger pitchers, including his son, Kasey, a senior at Pahrump Valley High School, who went 2-3 to finish fourth in Class B, Dilger said.

A week later, Pahrump’s Dennis Andersen won Class C at the Western Open in St. George, Utah. Kasey Dilger finished second in Class E, losing in a playoff to Mac Fuller of St. George for the top spot but still pocketing $165 for his efforts.

The tournament drew 69 pitchers across seven classes, including nine pitchers who made the trip from Pahrump to participate.

Then on Sunday, Old West Days in Shoshone, California, featured a horseshoes tournament, with 16 two-player teams participating. Don Brown of Pahrump teamed with Zuloaga to win the tournament and share $180. Kasey Dilger and Larry Fellows defeated Lathan Dilger and Randy Salzwimmer in a playoff to take second place and split $100.

“I’d like to thank all my sponsors,” said Lathan Dilger, who continues to expand horseshoes competitions in the area. “Analia at Shoshone Village Corp., Susan at Shoshone Propane, Ken at Tire Works, Bob at Tarantino’s Pizza and Judy at Lighthouse Gifts.”

Sponsors contributed trophies and raffle prizes for the tournament, which was a blind draw round-robin format. “Mike Norton was the tournament director, and he did an outstanding job,” Lathan Dilger said.

The Pahrump Boo was the final sanctioned tournament of the 2019 season. The tournaments at St. George and Shoshone were not sanctioned, meaning they were open to anyone, not just members of the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Beatty High School's football field, completed ...
Sports Roundup: Beatty hosting state football semifinals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While the Beatty High School football team’s fourth-place finish in the Southern League did not earn a playoff berth, there will be playoff games on the Hornets’ home field.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Maia Detmer, left, of Las Vegas completed ...
Runner covers 88 miles to win Beatty Backyard Ultra
By Richard Stephens Pahrump Valley Times

Sixteen men and two women left the starting line in the Beatty Backyard Ultra on Saturday morning at Spicer Ranch. By that afternoon, after nine laps, half the field already had dropped out.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Arianna Hamilton, second from right ...
Cross Country: Granados 6th in 2A/1A; Odegard 12th in 3A
Staff Report

When the state cross country championships are held in Southern Nevada, runners and coaches hope for a hot day to gain an advantage over Northern Nevada runners not used to competing in the heat.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School girls volleyball coach Steve Sullivan talk ...
Volleyball: Owyhee eliminates Beatty from region touranment
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With his team down 2-0 to Owyhee going into the third set Friday, Beatty High School girls volleyball coach Steve Sullivan had a simple message for his team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times McKayla Bartley prepares to make the tag on a Bonneville, I ...
Softball: Pahrump Valley’s Bartley accepts scholarship offer
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

McKayla Bartley has thought about playing softball in college since she was 10 years old. And now, thanks to a couple of coaches and the internet, that dream is about to become reality for the Pahrump Valley High School senior.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer players gather around ...
Girls Soccer: Virgin Valley surprises top-seeded Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

You will not be able to convince Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer coach Julie Carrington that the better team won Wednesday’s Class 3A Southern Region Tournament semifinal game.