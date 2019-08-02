Registration open for fall bowling leagues at Pahrump Nugget

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center is registering new and experienced bowlers for leagues, most of which will begin play in September.

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center is accepting registration for its fall bowling leagues, with leagues running morning, afternoon and evening six days each week, mostly starting in early September.

Leagues run six days a week, operating mornings, afternoons and evenings. Most of them will begin between Sept. 4 and Sept. 12. Exceptions include the Friday Beat Your Average league, which will begin Aug. 16, and the Thursday Red Hat Ladies league, which starts Oct. 3. But meeting dates for the leagues start as early as Aug. 16.

New leagues this fall include the Almost Scratch league, which bowls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 10, and the Prime Time league, which bowls at 6:30 p.m. Fridays starting Sept. 6.

Day leagues include four bowlers per team, with most night leagues featuring five per team. Most leagues have teams with at least one male and one female bowler.

Lorie Hartwell, the manager of the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, said she is especially looking to bring in more young bowlers, who can bowl in the Nugget Bumpers league or the Nugget Youth league, both on Saturday mornings. Hartwell said kids ages 4 to 8 can bowl in the Bumpers league, while kids 8 and up can bowl in the Youth league, depending on if they already know how to bowl.

Mondays will feature the Pahrump Mustangs Special Olympics at 3:15 p.m., with the Nugget Dolls ladies trio 9-pin league and the Mixed Foursome handicap league each at 6:30 p.m. The Pahrump Fours mixed handicap league bowls at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the Tuesday Seniors mixed handicap league at 2 p.m., the Men’s Handicap league at 6 p.m. and the Almost Scratch league, a mixed league with three or four bowlers per team, at 6:30 p.m.

Two Wednesday leagues remain open: the Coffee League, a mixed handicap league at 10 a.m., and the Pahrump Fives, another mixed handicap league at 6:15 p.m. Thursday includes the Red Hat Ladies handicap trio league at 10 a.m., the Thursday Seniors mixed league at 12:40 p.m. and the Thursday Night Mixed, a handicap league, at 6:15 p.m.

Beat Your Average for singles and groups bowls at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, with the Prime Time league, a mixed handicap league, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday morning brings out the kids, with the Bumpers at 9:15 a.m. and the Youth League at 9:25 a.m., while the Saturday Night Rollers, another mixed handicap league, going at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and details on each league, visit the front desk at the bowling center or call 775-751-6525.

Lasky bowls 800 series

Daryl Lasky of Pahrump became the latest bowler to roll an 800 series at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Lasky rolled games of 262, 262 and 295 for an 819, his first 800 series, on July 17.