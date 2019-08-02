79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Sports

Registration open for fall bowling leagues at Pahrump Nugget

Staff Report
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center is registering new and experienced bowlers for leagues, most of which will begin play in September.

Leagues run six days a week, operating mornings, afternoons and evenings. Most of them will begin between Sept. 4 and Sept. 12. Exceptions include the Friday Beat Your Average league, which will begin Aug. 16, and the Thursday Red Hat Ladies league, which starts Oct. 3. But meeting dates for the leagues start as early as Aug. 16.

New leagues this fall include the Almost Scratch league, which bowls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Sept. 10, and the Prime Time league, which bowls at 6:30 p.m. Fridays starting Sept. 6.

Day leagues include four bowlers per team, with most night leagues featuring five per team. Most leagues have teams with at least one male and one female bowler.

Lorie Hartwell, the manager of the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, said she is especially looking to bring in more young bowlers, who can bowl in the Nugget Bumpers league or the Nugget Youth league, both on Saturday mornings. Hartwell said kids ages 4 to 8 can bowl in the Bumpers league, while kids 8 and up can bowl in the Youth league, depending on if they already know how to bowl.

Mondays will feature the Pahrump Mustangs Special Olympics at 3:15 p.m., with the Nugget Dolls ladies trio 9-pin league and the Mixed Foursome handicap league each at 6:30 p.m. The Pahrump Fours mixed handicap league bowls at 10 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the Tuesday Seniors mixed handicap league at 2 p.m., the Men’s Handicap league at 6 p.m. and the Almost Scratch league, a mixed league with three or four bowlers per team, at 6:30 p.m.

Two Wednesday leagues remain open: the Coffee League, a mixed handicap league at 10 a.m., and the Pahrump Fives, another mixed handicap league at 6:15 p.m. Thursday includes the Red Hat Ladies handicap trio league at 10 a.m., the Thursday Seniors mixed league at 12:40 p.m. and the Thursday Night Mixed, a handicap league, at 6:15 p.m.

Beat Your Average for singles and groups bowls at 10:30 a.m. Fridays, with the Prime Time league, a mixed handicap league, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday morning brings out the kids, with the Bumpers at 9:15 a.m. and the Youth League at 9:25 a.m., while the Saturday Night Rollers, another mixed handicap league, going at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and details on each league, visit the front desk at the bowling center or call 775-751-6525.

Lasky bowls 800 series

Daryl Lasky of Pahrump became the latest bowler to roll an 800 series at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Lasky rolled games of 262, 262 and 295 for an 819, his first 800 series, on July 17.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke Middle School takes on The Meadows Sch ...
Rosemary Clarke football tryouts to begin Aug. 9
Staff Report

Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump will be fielding an unweighted 14U football team this fall, with tryouts for the team beginning Aug. 9

Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Las Vegas Aviators Triple-A baseball team ...
Las Vegas Aviators stadium named Ballpark of Year by website
By Rochelle Richards Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, was voted the BaseballParks.com’s 20th annual Ballpark of the Year, the team announced on Wednesday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduate Morgan White now wears ...
Pahrump’s White ready to take field for Winona State
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series catching up with Pahrump Valley High School graduates who are continuing their athletic careers in college.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather to watch as racers at the staging area of the sta ...
Best in the Desert announces 2020 schedule
Staff Report

Best in the Desert announced the dates and locations of its 2020 race series this week, with Vegas to Reno slated for Aug. 12-15.

Duffy Otteson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Drew Otteson, right, gets hands-on instructio ...
Young Tonopah wrestlers get tips from former world champion
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

T.J. Hill is a well-known name in the wrestling world. From the time he was in high school, when he was a four-time Missouri state champion, until he was a junior world champion, Hill has known success.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School football coach Leo Verzilli talks to his t ...
Beatty football team to open season at Round Mountain
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the Beatty High School football team had a strong case for being the best Class 1A team that did not make the playoffs.

Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New horseshoes pits take shape at Goldfield P ...
Pahrump resident Dilger helps bring horseshoes to Goldfield Days
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend will mark the 19th edition of Goldfield Days. And, thanks to the efforts of Pahrump resident Lathan Dilger, this year will be the first to include a horseshoes tournament.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather to watch as racers at the staging area of the sta ...
Best in the Desert announces 2020 schedule
Staff Report

Best in the Desert announced the dates and locations of its 2020 race series this week, with Vegas to Reno slated for Aug. 12-15.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Aces fans cheer during the second half of a WN ...
Tom Rysinski: Politicians again prove they know nothing about sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Almost invariably, politicians sound foolish when they wander into sports. They seldom know the context of the issues and certainly don’t know much about the background of the situations, and they just seem out of touch when they chime in.