77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Return of Rosemary Clarke football draws more than 60 in Pahrump

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

After a one-year hiatus, football is back at Rosemary Clarke Middle School, and judging by the turnout at tryouts the sport was missed.

“We had 63 kids turn out for 30 spots,” Sharks coach Dan Nagle said Tuesday night at the school. “Honestly, we figured maybe at the most 40, because we didn’t have football last year. But there isn’t a 13U team (in Pahrump youth football), and I think that inflated our numbers a little bit.”

There was a 13U team in the National Youth Sports Nevada league last year, as the Pahrump Warriors coached by Cameron Batongbacal had a solid season and reached the semifinals of the postseason. “I knew the Warriors were good so there would be some talent, but I didn’t realize how much. There is a lot of talent out here.”

There was a heavy high school flavor to the third evening of tryouts, as Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe Clayton and current Trojans Andrew Avena, Jacob Lopez and Rance Bill were all on the field. Clayton’s son and the players’ brothers were trying out for the Rosemary Clarke team, but the connection between the middle school program and the high school program is more than familial and quite deliberate.

Nagle had been an assistant to Clayton — a former coach at Rosemary Clarke — before taking over the revived Sharks program, and he fully intends to make the transition from middle school to high school football seamless for future players.

“I have his entire playbook,” Nagle said of Clayton. “I will simplify it. I’ve got like six plays, and we’ll slowly add more plays as the season goes along. I was a freshman coach at the high school, and I had to the same thing with them.”

Clayton’s offensive philosophy is simple: grind out yards on the ground, chew up the clock and wear down the defense. But that doesn’t mean either Clayton or Nagle is looking for nothing more than behemoths up front and a smaller guy or two to run the ball between them.

“The biggest thing we’re looking for over the three days (of tryouts) is athleticism,” Nagle said.

But that’s not all that matters. Because the Sharks will be playing in a league under National Youth Sports Nevada rules, only 30 players are permitted on a roster. But because the Sharks are a middle school program, grades and eligibility matter, things that do not matter to other teams in the league.

“I’m big on character,” Nagle said. “I know most of these kids because I teach sixth grade here. I’ve seen most of these kids already.”

But Nagle did his due diligence, making sure — as much as possible — that the kids that would make the team after Tuesday’s final day of tryouts were not risky choices, academically or otherwise.

“We talk to teachers to see if anyone has struggled in the past,” he said. “Because if they make the team and then they are ineligible, that’s a spot somebody else could have had.”

Nagle was quick to say one bad decision would not ruin a player’s chance to make the team.

“If it’s a constant thing over and over, and they’re that borderline kid, they may not make it,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is selling discou ...
Discount card sales helping Pahrump Valley athletics
Staff Report

Once again, the Pahrump Valley High School Booster Club is selling discount cards to raise money, with 21 businesses around Pahrump offering deals to cardholders.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School tennis team practices Tuesday ...
Clift takes over Pahrump Valley tennis program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was a typical day on the Pahrump Valley High School tennis courts. With no shade and the surface hotter than the air, conditions would have been tough for the best of players.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football coach Joe C ...
Confident Pahrump Valley football players expect to contend again
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

You might think the Pahrump Valley High School football team expects to take a step back this season. After all, the ground-oriented Trojans graduated 84 percent of their rushing yards, the top lineman in Class 3A South and their leading tackler.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Anthony Matassa shows off the form that allowed him to roll h ...
Matassa bowls 7th 300 game at Pahrump Nugget
Staff Report

Bowling 300 games on consecutive nights would be a pretty good year for many league bowlers, but for Anthony Matassa of Pahrump it just wasn’t enough.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Dance Centre dancers pose with the trophy for winnin ...
Nevada Dance Centre team wins big in Anaheim
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

From the outside, the Nevada Dance Centre is an unassuming place. But its location in a Basin Road strip mall conceals its status as the home of champions.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Paris Coleman of Pahrump takes a break during a tryout of the ...
Pahrump soccer player takes step toward 05 traveling team
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was 7 a.m. on a Saturday morning, and Paris Coleman of Pahrump was among almost two dozen girls on Field 5 at the Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex in Las Vegas.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times TJ Milk, left, Pahrump Valley Class of 2016, wo ...
Former Pahrump Valley QB Segura returns to coach football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The new guy on the sidelines during Pahrump Valley High School football games will be a very familiar face to the veteran coaches he is joining.