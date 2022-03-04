Rosemary Clarke Middle gears up for golf season

Golf season is set to begin on March 14 for Rosemary Clarke Middle School, following spring break.

The team’s practices will take place Monday through Thursday, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The players will be cycling through the two golf courses in the Pahrump area – Mountain Falls Golf Course and Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Each course is a full 18-hole course with various obstacles and hazards for the players to craft their playing abilities.

The team will be co-ed and is open to all students at the school.

Tournaments will be taking place on weekdays against middle schools from the Las Vegas area. Each tournament will only play nine holes, except for the championship tournament at the end of the season.

Sierra McKillips, head coach of the golf team, will decide each week which players will be playing in the tournament. Six to 12 players will be selected to play in the tournaments. Any players who were not selected to participate in the tournament will not have to practice the day of the tournament.

The season will kick off with a tournament on Thursday, March 24. The time and specific golf course for the tournament have not been set at this time, but it will take place in the Las Vegas area.

The first and only home tournament for Rosemary Clarke will be played on Thursday, April 21. The tournament will be held at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course and will begin at 2 p.m.

Make sure to come out and support the Sharks throughout the season.