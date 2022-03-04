56°F
Sports

Rosemary Clarke Middle gears up for golf season

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
March 4, 2022 - 9:50 am
 
(Stock Image)
(Stock Image)

The golf season for Rosemary Clarke Middle School is set to begin on Monday, March 14, following the return of students from spring break.

The team’s practices will take place Monday through Thursday, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. The players will be cycling through the two golf courses in the Pahrump area – Mountain Falls Golf Course and Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Each course is a full 18-hole course with various obstacles and hazards for the players to craft their playing abilities.

The team will be co-ed and is open to all students at the school.

Tournaments will be taking place on weekdays against middle schools from the Las Vegas area. Each tournament will only play nine holes, except for the championship tournament at the end of the season.

Sierra McKillips, head coach of the golf team, will decide each week which players will be playing in the tournament. Six to 12 players will be selected to play in the tournaments. Any players who were not selected to participate in the tournament will not have to practice the day of the tournament.

The season will kick off with a tournament on Thursday, March 24. The time and specific golf course for the tournament have not been set at this time, but it will take place in the Las Vegas area.

The first and only home tournament for Rosemary Clarke will be played on Thursday, April 21. The tournament will be held at the Lakeview Executive Golf Course and will begin at 2 p.m.

Make sure to come out and support the Sharks throughout the season.

THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley girls soccer head coach Julie Carrington poses w ...
PVHS soccer coach wins awards
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley girls soccer head coach Julie Carrington has added more hardware to what she has already collected from a tremendous season this past fall.

(Stock photo)
Pahrump little league set to begin
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Little League baseball season is set to begin on Saturday, March 5, at Ian Deutch Memorial Park in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Trojan forward Kailani Martinez (34) goes for a layup ...
Lady Trojans qualify for state tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley girls basketball team has qualified for the Nevada 3A state tournament following their performance at the regional tournament.

Tonopah Muckers guard Jessica Callaway (11) attempts a free throw during a game earlier this se ...
This 3-sport Tonopah athlete also plays the ukulele
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Jessica Callaway is member of Tonopah’s varsity volleyball, varsity basketball and varsity softball teams.

Horace Langford Jr. /Pahrump Valley Times PVHS alumni from classes of 1990 to 2021 pose with cu ...
Kyle McDaniel wins ‘home-run derby’ at alumni exhibition game
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

For the past 10 years, PVHS baseball alumni have matched up with members of the current team in a friendly exhibition ahead of the spring season. The game is more about the camraderie than the score.

Peter Davis/Pahrump Valley Times Brennan Benedict, wrestling in the 138-pound division.
Trojans medal in state wrestling tournament
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Trojans went into the tournament with 12 wrestlers, having someone in every weight class except for the 152-pound and 160-pound classes. Only Elko High School had more wrestlers in the tournament, with a total of 14.