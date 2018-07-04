Rough Riders season points races tighten after Pahrump show

Sawyer Tillery, Emily Lewis, Millenia Fellows and Cyndi Solis won their age groups during the Pahrump Valley Rough Riders show June 16 at McCullough Arena in Pahrump.
Barrel racing, pole bending and keyhole were on the agenda when the Rough Riders held their monthly show at McCullough. The group puts on 10 monthly shows annually, taking December and January off.
Tillery won the 7 and under division aboard Skia with 10 points, edging Bentley Shannon, who scored nine points with Ridge. Shannon’s second-place finish allowed her to maintain her hold on the overall points lead with 76 to Tillery’s 64.
In the 8-12 age group, Lewis holds first place overall after winning in the June show riding Tink. Lewis scored 23 points, while Dixie Timberlake and Gizzy totaled 20. Lewis holds a five-point lead over Autumn Colon, who placed fourth aboard GSXR, and a seven-point lead over Timberlake.
Fellows narrowed the gap in the 13-17 age group with her victory riding Buddy. Fellows finished with 15 points to edge points leader Nikki Ness, who finished second on Dancer with 14. Ness has 94 points on the season, with Fellows at 86 and Michailah Cobillas third with 63.
In the 18 and over division, Cyndi Solis rode Rosie to first place with 27 points. Angela Young and Flash were second with 23 points, while Nicole Bayer and Rhythm took third at 19. Bayer still leads the overall points race with 131, with Jamie Lewis second at 127 and Gina Timberlake third at 126. Young is right behind with 123 points in fourth place.
The Pahrump Valley Rough Riders will hold their next monthly show July 21 at McCullough Arena.
Pahrump Valley Rough Riders Points Leaders
Ages 7 and under: 1. Bentley Shannon 76, 2. Sawyer Tillery 64, 3. Jaycie Hayes 50, 4. Konrad Musselman 49, 5. Gage Bayer 33, 6. Kash Peugh 30.
Ages 8 to 12: 1. Emily Lewis 69, 2. Autumn Colon 64, 3. Dixie Timberlake 62, 4. Sunday Colon 48, 5. Madison Solis 31, 6. Madison Swan 23, 7. Porter Solis 17, 8. December Colon 11.
Ages 13 to 17: 1. Nikki Ness 94, 2. Millenia Fellows 86, 3. Michailah Cobillas 63, 4. Larissa Fellows 53, 5. Kody Peugh 49, 6. Taylor Tillery 38, 7. Kira Simons 22, 8. Kyrstyn Peugh 3.
Ages 18 and over: 1. Nicole Bayer 131, 2. Jamie Lewis 127, 3. Gina Timberlake 126, 4. Angela Young 123, 5. Kathleen Rollins 106, 6. Hannah Seastrunk 92, 7. Christy Cothery 84, 8. Jessica Shannon 83, 9. Jennifer Shannon 74, 10. Derek Bayer 65, 11. Cyndi Solis 53, 12. Monique Michel 50, 13. Debra Wagnon 44, 14. Heather Vale 25, 15. Laura Grimaud 19.