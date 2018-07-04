Rough Riders season points races tighten after Pahrump show

Sawyer Tillery, Emily Lewis, Millenia Fellows and Cyndi Solis won their age groups during the Pahrump Valley Rough Riders show June 16 at McCullough Arena in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Felicity Buesig competes in barrel racing during the Pahrump Valley Rough Riders show June 16 at McCullough Arena in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Rough Riders will hold their next monthly show July 21 at McCullough Arena in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Rough Riders included barrel racing in their monthly show June 16 at McCullough Arena in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Several dozen riders competed June 16 in the monthly Pahrump Valley Rough Riders show at McCullough Arena.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Rough Riders hold monthly shows at McCullough Arena in Pahrump from February through November.

Barrel racing, pole bending and keyhole were on the agenda when the Rough Riders held their monthly show at McCullough. The group puts on 10 monthly shows annually, taking December and January off.

Tillery won the 7 and under division aboard Skia with 10 points, edging Bentley Shannon, who scored nine points with Ridge. Shannon’s second-place finish allowed her to maintain her hold on the overall points lead with 76 to Tillery’s 64.

In the 8-12 age group, Lewis holds first place overall after winning in the June show riding Tink. Lewis scored 23 points, while Dixie Timberlake and Gizzy totaled 20. Lewis holds a five-point lead over Autumn Colon, who placed fourth aboard GSXR, and a seven-point lead over Timberlake.

Fellows narrowed the gap in the 13-17 age group with her victory riding Buddy. Fellows finished with 15 points to edge points leader Nikki Ness, who finished second on Dancer with 14. Ness has 94 points on the season, with Fellows at 86 and Michailah Cobillas third with 63.

In the 18 and over division, Cyndi Solis rode Rosie to first place with 27 points. Angela Young and Flash were second with 23 points, while Nicole Bayer and Rhythm took third at 19. Bayer still leads the overall points race with 131, with Jamie Lewis second at 127 and Gina Timberlake third at 126. Young is right behind with 123 points in fourth place.

The Pahrump Valley Rough Riders will hold their next monthly show July 21 at McCullough Arena.