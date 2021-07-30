95°F
Sports

RTC, Raiders launch Game Day Express bus service

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 30, 2021 - 9:16 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders fans huddled around a 20-inch television on the north end of Allegiant Stadiu ...
Las Vegas Raiders fans huddled around a 20-inch television on the north end of Allegiant Stadium to watch the “Monday Night Football” game. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If sitting in traffic and paying up to $100 for parking at Allegiant Stadium for Raiders home games isn’t in your playbook, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has a new option.

The transportation agency is launching its Game Day Express bus service starting with the Raiders’ Aug. 14 preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.

“We are proud to say we heard many in our community and our Raiders Game Day Express service is the result,” MJ Maynard, RTC CEO, said in a statement. “This service will help further alleviate congestion in an already busy corridor benefiting both residents and tourists… We have been working closely with the Raiders to make this program a reality and are pleased it will be operational for the Raiders’ first season with fans at Allegiant Stadium.”

Similar to the RTC’s Golden Knights Express, the Raiders Game Day Express will transport fans between five pickup/dropoff locations around the Las Vegas Valley. Rides will cost $2 each way. Passes are available for purchase ahead of time on the rideRTC app or can be made on the bus with cash, with exact change required.

The service will vary according to game time, with the first departures planned for 30 minutes prior to the time gates open, or approximately three hours before kickoff, with service running every 30 minutes from each site. Each route will depart 20 to 30 minutes after a game ends.

The buses will drop riders off near Gate 10 of Allegiant Stadium, located on the east side of the stadium, off Dean Martin Drive.

For the service launch date Aug. 14, the game is slated to start at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m. The Game Day Express service will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run every 30 minutes with the last bus departing for Allegiant Stadium at 5 p.m.

For home games that begin at 1:05 p.m. or 1:25 p.m., Game Day Express service will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run every 30 minutes with the last bus departing at noon.

The five locations for the Game Day Express service include:

Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino.

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Route 607 — Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station.

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Boulder Station Hotel.

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort.

The RTC recommends that tourists traveling to Allegiant Stadium from downtown Las Vegas or the Strip do so on their double-decker bus service, the Deuce. Fans can take the Deuce to the bus stop near Mandalay Bay, then walk across Hacienda Bridge, which is closed to vehicle traffic on game days.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said the service will help with some of the transportation issues that were seen with the first two events with large crowds at the 65,000-seat stadium.

“Given the scope and scale of the Las Vegas Raiders games, we believe this express transit service will be an important part of efforts to alleviate traffic congestion, while providing a great transportation alternative for local fans,” Naft said in a statement.

Henderson Mayor Debra March was pleased that two of the planned stops are in the suburban city.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Raiders to provide Southern Nevada residents with a convenient, affordable and easy way to get to and from Allegiant Stadium,” March, who also serves as RTC chairwoman, said in a statement. “Based on the success and popularity of our similar service to T-Mobile Arena for Vegas Golden Knights games, many in the community have shared the same strong interest and enthusiasm for express service to Allegiant Stadium.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

