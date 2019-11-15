48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Runner covers 88 miles to win Beatty Backyard Ultra

By Richard Stephens Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Sixteen men and two women left the starting line in the Beatty Backyard Ultra on Saturday morning at Spicer Ranch. By that afternoon, after nine laps, half the field already had dropped out.

Runners had to finish each 4.16667-mile lap within an hour, as a new lap started every hour. The only rest runners got was between the time they finished a lap and when the next one started.

It was not a contest in speed but in endurance. It continued until only one runner was left standing. This meant running around the clock, without sleep, until the end. As it turned out, the end came 21 hours later, when the last two runners had each completed 88.2 miles.

To put that distance in perspective, it is longer than three regular marathons. It is like running from the main intersection in Beatty down U.S. Highway 95 to Nevada Highway 160, then on through Pahrump to a few yards shy of the turnoff to Tecopa Road.

Winner Daniel Probst, of Washington state, finished lap 21 with enough time left to get a bit of a breather, but the one-minute warning bell was ringing as Las Vegan Maia Detmer came in, and with no time to recuperate, she opted to drop out.

Mike Lynch of Las Vegas, who dropped out after nine laps, or almost 38 miles, to save himself for a race he was running the next week in the Valley of Fire, said, “The two women here are tough. When I was young I thought I could beat any woman. That’s not true anymore.”

The 55-year-old Lynch added, “The young kids are getting faster, and we’re going slower.”

The Beatty Backyard Ultra is sponsored by Desert Dash of Las Vegas. It is an affiliate qualifier for the Big Backyard Ultra in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. The unusual 4.16667-mile distance is the same as in that race. Outstanding runners in qualifying races are allowed to enter the major event.

As the last man standing, Probst gets a free entry in next year’s Beatty Backyard Ultra.

The Beatty event took the place of another race in Desert Dash’s calendar that was canceled due to increased permit costs and time delays.

Dave Spicer said that the Beatty Backyard Ultra was pretty small this year, but he considered it a good start.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Beatty High School's football field, completed ...
Sports Roundup: Beatty hosting state football semifinals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While the Beatty High School football team’s fourth-place finish in the Southern League did not earn a playoff berth, there will be playoff games on the Hornets’ home field.

Mike Norton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona, won the to ...
Red-hot Swain captures Pahrump Boo horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A season-high turnout filled three divisions at the Pahrump Boo horseshoes tournament on Oct. 26 at Petrack Park, and a pitcher from Arizona ended up taking top honors.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Arianna Hamilton, second from right ...
Cross Country: Granados 6th in 2A/1A; Odegard 12th in 3A
Staff Report

When the state cross country championships are held in Southern Nevada, runners and coaches hope for a hot day to gain an advantage over Northern Nevada runners not used to competing in the heat.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School girls volleyball coach Steve Sullivan talk ...
Volleyball: Owyhee eliminates Beatty from region touranment
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With his team down 2-0 to Owyhee going into the third set Friday, Beatty High School girls volleyball coach Steve Sullivan had a simple message for his team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times McKayla Bartley prepares to make the tag on a Bonneville, I ...
Softball: Pahrump Valley’s Bartley accepts scholarship offer
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

McKayla Bartley has thought about playing softball in college since she was 10 years old. And now, thanks to a couple of coaches and the internet, that dream is about to become reality for the Pahrump Valley High School senior.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer players gather around ...
Girls Soccer: Virgin Valley surprises top-seeded Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

You will not be able to convince Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer coach Julie Carrington that the better team won Wednesday’s Class 3A Southern Region Tournament semifinal game.