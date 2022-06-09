Scott Hardy takes top spot in the June Bug Classic

Scott Hardy got his first win of the 2022 Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association season at the June Bug Classic that was held in Las Vegas after multiple second-place finishes this season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The June Bug Classic horseshoe tournament took place at Leavitt Park in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Left to right: Joe Hogue, Scott Hardy, Joseph Kalache.

The tournament, which featured 18 pitchers from Nevada and Arizona, took place on Saturday, June 4, at Leavitt Park.

The 18 pitchers were split evenly over the three classes.

Hardy took home top honors in the A class after winning a playoff matchup with Jerry Talley. The two pitchers ended the tournament with identical 4-1 records.

In addition to his 91 ringers, Hardy scored a tournament-high 240 points with his 240 throws.

Talley finished the tournament with a 4-2 overall record following the playoff matchup against Hardy. He scored 235 points with 88 ringers for his runner-up finish in the A class.

The third-place finisher of the A class was Steve Lopez. This was the first tournament of the season that Lopez has participated in.

Lopez finished the tournament with a 3-2 record. He scored 177 points and threw a tournament-high 93 ringers.

In the B class, Joseph Kalache took home first place. This was his third first-place finish of the season.

Kalache ended the tournament as the only pitcher with an undefeated record. He went a perfect 5-0. Kalache threw 68 ringers and scored 170 points, which led the B class during the tournament.

The second-place finisher in the B class was George Mallory. Mallory has finished with a top-two spot in three of the last four NSHPA tournaments.

He finished tied with George Stockton, both with 3-2 records, however, Mallory won the tiebreaker due to having a higher ringer percentage.

Mallory threw a B class-high 70 ringers and finished with a percentage of 35%.

Stockton, who finished in third place, ended the tournament with 65 ringers, good for a 32.5 ringer percentage. He had a total of 147 points in the tournament.

Joe Hogue took the top spot in the C class. This was his first appearance in an NSHPA event this season.

He ended the tournament tied with Don Brown with an identical record of 4-1 following the round-robin tournament. After the playoff matchup, Hogue came out the victor.

Despite only throwing 34 ringers, Hogue finished with the highest point total of the C class with 195 points.

Brown threw a class-high 51 ringers on his 240 attempts. He ended the tournament with 187 points and a 21.25 ringer percentage.

In third place of the C class was Danielle Workman, who finished with a record of 2.5-2.5 for the tournament. Workman threw 149 total points in the tournament.

This was her third consecutive tournament finishing in the top three of her division.

For his first-place finish in the top class, Hardy received a tournament champion patch. Kalache and Hogue each received a class champion patch for their first-place finishes of the B and C classes.

The next NSHPA tournament will be held this Saturday, June 11, at Petrack Park. Any pitchers that wish to participate in the Pahrump Hot Daze tournament should be signed in by 9 a.m.