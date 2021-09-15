94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Short-handed Trojans get past Cheyenne on the pitch

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
September 15, 2021 - 12:30 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - PVHS Boys Soccer vs Cheyenne, final goal of the game
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - PVHS Boys Soccer vs Cheyenne, final goal of the game

The Pahrump Valley High School boys’ soccer team defeated Cheyenne High School 4-2 on Monday afternoon.

The Trojans offense was looking to continue their dominance in their second game of the season. After coming off of a 10-1 victory over Somerset Academy, PVHS had their eyes set on the Desert Shields of Cheyenne.

Senior forward Christian Mott, got the scoring started early. Mott, along with fellow senior forward Christopher Vega, got a 2-on-1 breakaway against the Desert Shields defense. Vega crossed a pass over to Mott who buried a right-footed shot into the back of the goal to give the Trojans a 1-0 in the 10th minute.

Shortly after allowing the goal, Cheyenne’s offense got a breakaway of their own. The PVHS senior goalie, Favian Romero, made a brave decision and came out of the net to attack the ball. He was able to make a diving stop, taking away the scoring chance from the Shields forward.

Midway through the first half, Mott got another breakaway scoring chance after he stole the ball from a Cheyenne defender. Mott was able to get a shot over the Cheyenne goalkeeper’s head for his second goal of the match, giving the Trojans a 2-0 lead.

Just before halftime, the match started getting very physical. Tensions boiled over when PVHS forward Vega got tied up with a Cheyenne midfielder. Both players began pushing each other and had to be separated by their respective teams. Vega was given a red card and ejected from the game for throwing a punch during the altercation. Cheyenne’s player received a yellow card for his part in the altercation.

Playing down a man for the remainder of the game, the Trojans got off to a slow start in the second half. The Desert Shields were able to tie the game with two quick goals at the beginning of the half.

Sensing the pressure, the Trojans kicked their offense up a notch and were able to take the lead for good with a goal from junior defender Jonathan De La Luz Reyes, his first of the game. The goal was assisted by Mott, who finished with a game-high three points, two goals and one assist.

The Trojans would add one more goal from junior midfielder Jose Mendoza-Lara, who took a throw-in from senior Anthony Chavez and was able to put it past the goalie to give PVHS the 4-2 win.

The next game for the Trojans is on Tuesday, Sept. 21, when they host the Wolves from Basic High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Contact Sports Editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) picks up a fumble with teammate Raiders defensive e ...
Carr, Waller ground Ravens in OT
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 33-27, on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Few fans allowed in the stadium and social distancing combine ...
Trojans bested by Bulldogs in rivalry game
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The first week of the prep football season was considered a success. But eight games were canceled by causes related to the COVID pandemic, player eligibility and wildfires.

UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) runs the ball against New Mexico Lobos cornerback Dont ...
Wolf Pack dominate Bengals in home opener
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada UNR Wolf Pack cruised to a 49-10 victory on Saturday when they hosted the Idaho State Bengals at Mackay Stadium in Reno.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - PVHS Football vs Cheyenne, #DeAngelo Brown
Trojans take on Bulldogs in season opener
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The first week of the prep football season was considered a success. But eight games were canceled by causes related to the COVID pandemic, player eligibility and wildfires.

Raiders linebacker KJ Wright (34) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at ...
Raiders host MNF opener against Ravens
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

K.J. Wright, a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler who has played all 10 years of his career in Seattle, signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.

Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal with Max Pacioretty during the third per ...
Which Golden Knights players could go to the 2022 Olympics?
By Ben Gotz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several Golden Knights players, including Mark Stone and Robin Lehner, should have the chance to compete in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing now that the NHL is participating.