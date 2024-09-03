85°F
Slow start to season for Beatty’s volleyball team

Beatty volleyball Jacky Cordova bumps a ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday ...
Beatty volleyball Jacky Cordova bumps a ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Beatty. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Beatty's Elizama De La Cruz digs at the ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday ...
Beatty's Elizama De La Cruz digs at the ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Beatty. The Hornets lost 2-0 in a tournament. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Beatty's Elizama De La Cruz bumps a ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday, Au ...
Beatty's Elizama De La Cruz bumps a ball from the Liberty Baptist Academy players on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Beatty. The Hornets lost 2-0 in a tournament. (Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2024 - 4:27 pm
 

BEATTY — The Beatty Hornets girls volleyball team is getting off to a slow start this season after losing three out of their first four games.

In a game against a rural California school, the Trona Tornadoes on Aug. 23, the Hornets had a close win that ended the game 3-2. The Hornets led the first two games until they started to lose their grip on the lead. The Tornadoes tied the game two games later, which led to set five. Down to the wire, the Hornets won the last set 15-11 and won their first game of the season, a non-conference win.

The three losses for the Hornets are from a tournament that quickly stacked losses on the team’s overall record. The tournament had the Beatty team playing against other Nevada schools including Yerington, Portola, Liberty Baptist Academy and Round Mountain.

Beatty lost 2-0 in most of these games.

Last year the Hornets also lost in all the tournament games. The team went 2-13 overall last season and went 0-3 in the Nevada Interscholastic’s Activities Association 1A Central class. This still allowed the team to make it to the regional championship, where the Tonopah Muckers bumped them off in the semifinals.

The Hornets’ next game is set against the Sandy Valley Sidewinders who are 0-4 overall and will play in Beatty on Friday at 4 p.m.

Last season the Hornets won two out of the three games the two teams played. In the first match Beatty went 2-0 in a tournament. Then in a non-conference game the Hornets lost in a close game followed by a rematch where Beatty won 3-2.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.

