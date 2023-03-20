46°F
SNHPS kicks off ‘23 season in Chloride

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
March 20, 2023 - 11:58 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Lawrence Workman (left) and Cole Hammond (right) took 1st place in the first Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series event of the 2023 season. They finished with a 6-0 undefeated record in the tournament.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Jim Magda (right) and Aaron Reichow (left) took 2nd place at the SNHPS event held in Chloride, Arizona on Saturday, March 11. The two finished the event with a 5-2 record.
Special to Pahrump Valley Times Jamie Frost (left) and Josh Russell (right) finished in 3rd place at the SNHPS tournament in Chloride, AZ over the weekend. The team finished with a 4-3 record.

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitching Series kicked off another season over the weekend with their first tournament taking place in Chloride, Arizona.

The SNHPS is a year-long doubles league that uses a point system to determine the winners. Each team in the various tournaments have a division 1 player and a division 2 player.

Pitchers on the first-place team each receive 20 points toward their season standings, while second-place pitchers each receive 10 points and third-place pitchers each receive five points.

Fourteen pitchers participated in the Hi-Lo doubles tournament, with seven teams in the event. The teams were sorted based on the pitchers’ ringer percentages.

The tournament was round-robin style, with each team playing against each other once throughout the event.

The team of division 1 player Lawrence Workman of Henderson and division 2 player Cole Hammond, also from Henderson, took first place in the tournament.

They finished the event with a perfect 6-0 record.

Workman and Hammond each received 25% of the prize money pool, along with their 20 points and a tournament champion patch.

In second place was the team of division 1 player Jim Magda of Henderson and division 2 player Aaron Reichow of Kingman, Arizona.

Magda and Reichow finished the day with a 5-2 record. They each received 15% of the prize pool, a plaque and their 10 points toward the season standings.

The third and final prize-winning team was made up of division 1 pitcher Jamie Frost of Kingman and division 2 pitcher Josh Russell of Las Vegas.

Frost and Russell ended their tournament with a 4-3 record. They were each awarded 10% of the prize pool, along with a third-place plaque and five points.

The next SNHPS event will be on Saturday, April 29 at the Amargosa Days festival in Amargosa, Nevada. The tournament will be played at Amargosa Valley Park on Farm Road.

This will be another doubles event beginning at 10 a.m. All participants are asked to check in by 9:30 a.m. to allow the tournament to begin on time.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.

