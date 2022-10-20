SOCCER: Lady Trojans slay Dragons with 11-0 win to continue win streak

With their win, Pahrump Valley has clinched a playoff spot in the 3A southern regional tournament. The Trojans need just one more win or a tie by Equipo Academy to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Mountain League.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior goalkeeper Avery Moore got her 14th shutout of the season on Tuesday afternoon in the Trojans' 11-0 victory over the Del Sol Dragons.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Senior forward Adryanna Avena scored four goals during Pahrump Valley's 11-0 victory over the Del Sol Dragons on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Danny Smyth/Pahrump Valley Times Junior forward Grace Miller scored two goals and had one assist during the Trojans' crushing 11-0 victory over the Del Sol Dragons on Tuesday afternoon.

The Pahrump Valley girls soccer team defeated the Del Sol Dragons with ease on Tuesday afternoon by a score of 11-0 in Las Vegas.

The win for the Trojans makes it their fifth win in a row since their 3-3 draw against SLAM Nevada at the end of September.

Tuesday’s game was domination from start to finish for the Lady Trojans.

They got their fifth consecutive shutout and their 14th overall for the season. The Dragons managed to get just one shot on goal and it was from near the top of the 18-yard box, so it didn’t have any chance of going in with star goalie Avery Moore in net for Pahrump.

Pahrump Valley got the scoring started early with their first goal in the seventh minute of the game by junior forward Courtney VanHouse.

This was VanHouse’s first of her three goals in the game. She would quickly follow up her initial goal with her second of the day just five minutes later after drilling in a rebound from a shot by senior forward Adryanna Avena.

VanHouse would finish the game with three goals on the day, giving her a season total of 25 goals. She has nearly doubled her season total from last year of 14 goals.

Senior forward and team captain Avena finished with four goals in the game. She scored two of her four goals in less than a minute during Pahrump Valley’s scoring barrage of four goals in a six-minute span.

This cluster of goals gave the Lady Trojans an 8-0 lead going into halftime.

With her four-goal game, Avena is now just one goal short of tying her season total from last year when she finished with 39 goals in 20 games.

Juniors Kailani Martinez, Grace Miller and Hannah Hemphill all added goals for the Trojans offense.

Miller scored two goals and added an assist for her stat line.

The Lady Trojans would go on to add three more goals in the second half to win via mercy rule, 11-0.

Pahrump Valley has already clinched a playoff spot and they’re one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed for the 3A southern regional tournament.

By the time you’re reading this, the Trojans will have played the SLAM Nevada Bulls on Thursday night.

Pahrump Valley’s next game will be on Monday evening when they host the Durango Trailblazers. The Trojans will be honoring their seniors before the game, starting at 5 p.m.

Monday’s game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Contact sports writer/editor Danny Smyth at dsmyth@pvtimes.com. Follow @the_dannysmyth on Twitter.