SOFTBALL: Trojans top Moapa, fall to Needles

The Trojans softball team suffered their first loss this season against a school from a neighboring state on Monday, but it also added a win in a weekend game against Moapa Valley (2-1) at home.

Taylor Brown (13) in the outfield at Pahrump Valley High School playing against Moapa Valley on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)

Evalenne Armendariz (8) about to bat against the Moapa Valley Pirates on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)

Taylor Brown (13) getting ready to bat against Moapa Valley on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)

Ava Chiancone (3) is about to throw the ball during a softball game against Moapa Valley on Friday, March 8, 2024 (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)

Evalenne Armendariz (8) about to pitch the ball to the Moapa Valley Pirate on Friday, March 8, 2024. (Alina Veloz/Pahrump Valley Times)

That game ended after Catalena Sandoval (2) scored the most runs batted in the game with a total of four. The Trojans did not have the most RBI’s as the Pirates had two more than the Trojans with 8 RBI’s.

In the first inning, Moapa Valley got ahead of the Trojans by two runs. But the Trojans were able to catch up to take the lead 3-2.

In the fourth inning, the two teams tied at 4 for an inning. The fifth inning led to the Trojans doubling their score by the end to bring the game to 8-4. Yet this didn’t discourage the Pirates as they were able to gain three runs, falling only one run away from the tie.

After Moapa scored three runs, the Trojans lost the lead and needed to take the lead back if they wanted to win.

The Trojans did take back the lead after scoring five runs bringing the final score to 13-10.

Sandoval and Evalenne Armendariz (8) scored three runs each and three hits. One of Armendariz’s hits was a home run. There were seven Trojans that scored runs for the team.

Armendariz was able to strike out four Pirates with 38 batters faced.

After their win, the Trojans played against the Needles Mustangs from California on Monday. The Trojans went seven innings with only a single hit from Armendariz, who hit a triple but no runs. The Mustangs’ pitchers didn’t have a single Trojan walk.

The Mustangs had a big fourth inning after they were able to score six runs to get to 8-0. No one scored after the fourth inning, which secured the Mustangs the win.

The Trojans’ next game will be on March 18 against Virgin Valley (6-0) at 3:30 p.m. in Mesquite. Last season the Bulldogs beat the Trojans twice. In the fist game, Pahrump Valley lost 13-0 and the second game wasn’t any better as it ended 10-0.