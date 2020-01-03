43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Southern Nevada Fishing Report

Staff Report
January 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Anglers have reported the best striper fishing on Lake Mead at dawn or dusk, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Striper are biting on live shad and anchovies in the coves. From Boulder Harbor to the Hemenway fishing pier, anglers have been catching up to 10 stripers, at 2 to 3 pounds each, using imitation shad crank baits and anchovies.

Lake Mohave

Striper action has slowed on much of the lake, but anglers have reported seeing large schools in the 2- to 5-pound range. Anglers are still catching catfish and largemouth bass in the coves using anchovies. At Willow Beach, boaters and shore anglers are catching 2- to 5-pound trout on spinners and rainbow PowerBait.

Laughlin

Striped bass fishing is slow below Davis Dam but is expected to pick up this time of year within Casino Row. Anglers using anchovies are bringing in catfish below Casino Row.

Anglers are enjoying another rainbow trout stocking and are having the most success with spinners. Trout are dispersed from the dam to Big Bend State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds

Last week, the Nevada Department of Wildlife was able to squeeze in one more stocking before the holidays for all the urban ponds in the Vegas Valley and Boulder City areas. Trout are hitting yellow variations of spinners and PowerBait. Night crawlers are also bringing in a random channel cat or trout.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area

Fishing around the area is very treacherous this week because of thin ice on all the reservoirs. The WMA requests everyone to use extreme caution while venturing around the area. It will also be duck hunting season now through January.

Eagle Valley Reservoir

Temperatures remained low enough for ice to start forming across the reservoir. The ice should be thick enough for ice fishing, but always check before you go. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5102.

Echo Canyon Reservoir

Though the overnight temperatures are dropping well below freezing, the center of the lake ranges from open water to thin ice depending on the time of day. The shoreline is covered with thin ice. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5103.

Upcoming fishing events

Register for our upcoming youth and fly fishing events at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education.

