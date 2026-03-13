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Southern Nevada horseshoe pitchers shine at annual Vegas Spring Fling

25 pitchers from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association stepped up to the pits to thro ...
25 pitchers from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association stepped up to the pits to throw their best ringers. (Lathan Dilger/Special to the Pahrump)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2026 - 4:11 am
 

Over the past weekend in Las Vegas, 25 pitchers from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association stepped up to the pits to throw their best ringers.

Held during the annual Vegas Spring Fling at the Jaycee Leavitt Community Park horseshoe courts, four classes competed head-to-head, with class D being the only handicapped class.

With a bit of a gusty breeze and winds blowing in from the northeast, the sun was able to make a guest appearance long enough for participants to enjoy the event without getting chilly.

Winning the 50/50 raffle grand prize, Larry Workman from Henderson was awarded $170.

Slated to be held on Mar. 28 in Pahrump at 10 a.m., the next NSHPA tournament will be hosting a potluck lunch.

NSHPA regional director Lathan “Rebel” Dilger encourages all who participate in the tournament to please bring at least one food dish.

Class A

Champion: Sam Godbouldt — Las Vegas

2nd Place: Brian Olsen — Spanish Fork, Utah

3rd Place: Jim Magda — Henderson

Class B

Champion: Michael Nicosia — Pahrump

2nd Place: Heath Russell — Las Vegas

3rd Place: Scotty “Dawg” Hardy — Summerlin

Class C

Champion: Neal Schulte — Las Vegas

2nd Place: Joshua Russell — Las Vegas

3rd Place: Jeff Corwin — Kingman, Ariz.

Class D (Handicap Division)

Champion: Ralph Geringer — Summerlin

2nd Place: Jamie Frost — Kingman, Ariz.

3rd Place: Lance Hahaj — Round Mountain

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

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