Southern Nevada horseshoe pitchers shine at annual Vegas Spring Fling
Over the past weekend, 25 competitors from the Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association (NSHPA) took to the pits at Jaycee Leavitt Community Park in Las Vegas.
Over the past weekend in Las Vegas, 25 pitchers from the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association stepped up to the pits to throw their best ringers.
Held during the annual Vegas Spring Fling at the Jaycee Leavitt Community Park horseshoe courts, four classes competed head-to-head, with class D being the only handicapped class.
With a bit of a gusty breeze and winds blowing in from the northeast, the sun was able to make a guest appearance long enough for participants to enjoy the event without getting chilly.
Winning the 50/50 raffle grand prize, Larry Workman from Henderson was awarded $170.
Slated to be held on Mar. 28 in Pahrump at 10 a.m., the next NSHPA tournament will be hosting a potluck lunch.
NSHPA regional director Lathan “Rebel” Dilger encourages all who participate in the tournament to please bring at least one food dish.
Class A
Champion: Sam Godbouldt — Las Vegas
2nd Place: Brian Olsen — Spanish Fork, Utah
3rd Place: Jim Magda — Henderson
Class B
Champion: Michael Nicosia — Pahrump
2nd Place: Heath Russell — Las Vegas
3rd Place: Scotty “Dawg” Hardy — Summerlin
Class C
Champion: Neal Schulte — Las Vegas
2nd Place: Joshua Russell — Las Vegas
3rd Place: Jeff Corwin — Kingman, Ariz.
Class D (Handicap Division)
Champion: Ralph Geringer — Summerlin
2nd Place: Jamie Frost — Kingman, Ariz.
3rd Place: Lance Hahaj — Round Mountain
Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.