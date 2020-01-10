Sports Briefs: Yoffee sisters each take 2nd in Utah tournament

Mika and Suri Yoffee’s wrestling travels took them to Farmington, Utah, over the weekend, and each brought home a second-place trophy from USA Wrestling’s Salt Lake Slam at the Davis County Legacy Events Center.

Wrestling in the 12U 74-pound class, Mika Yoffee won two of her three bouts to claim her second-place trophy. Representing the Slam Wrestling Club of Las Vegas, she won a 2-1 decision over Maylee Yance of the Cowboy Mat Club of Prineville, Oregon, and recorded a 17-second pin of Kali Waggoner of North Country Wrestling Club in Battle Ground, Washington, sandwiched around her loss, a pin to first-place Aubrey Troutner of Colorado All-Stars in 3 minutes, 33 seconds, easily the longest any of Troutner’s other opponents lasted against her.

Suri Yoffee had fewer competitors among the 10U 50-pound class, and she split her two bouts. She posted a 6-0 decision over Ila Acosta of Inland Northwest Wrestling Training Center in Spokane, Washington, in Round 2 and dropped a 4-0 decision to division champion Emma Robinson of Highland Huskies Wrestling Club in Round 3.

Little League registration

Pahrump Valley Little League is registering players for the upcoming baseball season.

Players can sign up online at www.PahrumpLittleLeague.com or in-person 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Ian Deutch Park clubhouse. Tryouts will be held from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1.

The fee for tee-ball and rookies, players 4 to 6 years old, is $100, and players in those leagues are exempt from tryouts. For majors and minors, ages 7 to 12, the fee is $125. Juniors and seniors, players aged 13 to 16, have a $135 fee, with the senior division contingent on enough players signing up.

Every player aged 7 and up must attend one of the tryouts.

To sign up or for more information, visit www.PahrumpLittleLeague.com

Vegas festival adds 4 sports

The Sin City Classic Sports Festival returns to Las Vegas next weekend with more than 8,000 participants competing in 24 sports, four more than last year’s event.

Basketball, indoor rowing, spikeball and steel-tip darts have been added to the program, which runs Jan. 16-19. In its 13th season, the festival is the largest annual LGBTQ sporting event, having begun as a softball tournament sponsored by the Greater Los Angeles Softball Association.

“Our nightly events continue to get bigger and better, and we’re happy to be able to offer attendees the opportunity to come together and bond in sport,” tournament director Ken Scearce said.

In addition to the competition, the festival includes nightly social events, including an opening night registration party and closing night celebration, which will be held at the LINQ Promenade’s Brooklyn Bowl.

The LINQ Hotel and The Flamingo Hotel are hosts for the Sin City Classic, and Lexus is the presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Caesar’s Entertainment, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oasis, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, GAYVN, Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and Piranha Nightclub.

For more information or to register a team, go to www.sincityclassic.org

Raiders Foundation brick program

The Raiders Foundation is inviting fans to be part of history through the purchase of a personalized Legacy Brick at Allegiant Stadium. All funds raised through the Legacy Brick Program will benefit the foundation, the charitable arm of the Raiders that is committed to increasing community and civic health through military support, youth development and growing the game of football.

There are three Legacy Brick Options. For $1,500 there is an 8-inch by 8-inch logo brick and replica brick package including a brick engraved with the Raiders shield logo and room for up to three lines of text along with replica brick for home or office. At $1,000 is the same-sized brick engraved with up to six lines of text, and for $850 a 4 by 8-inch brick engraved with up to three lines of text.

Legacy Bricks with personalized fan messages are set to be installed at the front entrance to Allegiant Stadium in time for the inaugural season. Available space is limited. For more information, go to www.raidersfoundationbricks.com or call 888-483-3639.