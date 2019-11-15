48°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Sports Roundup: Beatty hosting state football semifinals

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

While the Beatty High School football team’s fourth-place finish in the Southern League did not earn a playoff berth, there will be playoff games on the Hornets’ home field.

For the second year in a row, Beatty will host Class 1A playoff games. Last season, Spring Mountain claimed the state championship by defeating Tonopah in Beatty. This year, those teams will meet at noon Saturday in a state semifinal.

But that will not be the only action in Beatty on Saturday, as the Hornets will host both state semifinals. Pahranagat Valley will take on Smith Valley at 3 p.m.

This is one of the things Beatty athletic director Leo Verzilli envisioned when the new football and baseball fields at the school were completed last year.

“We can share this thing with other people,” he said at the time. “Nobody is going to say no if Tonopah wants to meet Alamo halfway instead of one of them making a four- or five-hour trip. Round Mountain, Tonopah, those guys are more than welcome to use our field if they want to meet someone halfway if we’re not there.”

And while Beatty’s location makes it a natural for games needing a neutral site, Verzilli said the school doesn’t gain much from hosting the semifinals. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association supplies the officials, the chain gang and the scorekeeper.

“All burden, no boost,” Verzilli described the outcome for Beatty. “We only get concession money, and the NIAA gives me a small stipend to divvy up among all of the helpers.”

But there is one other positive, although the benefits might not be tangible.

“We get to show off our new field,” Verzilli said.

Behrens ‘wins’ Senior gold

When Cathy Behrens of Pahrump got to the pool for the 50-yard freestyle at the Nevada Senior Games in Las Vegas, she realized she had no competition.

It wasn’t that she knew she was that much better than everyone else, it was that there wasn’t an everyone else. She was the only one there.

“Of course I swam my heart out and did a darn good job, I feel, and you get the gold, but there’s no competition,” Behrens said. “It’s a little embarrassing, actually.”

Behrens, competing in the 75-79 age group, finished the race in 1 minute, 9.6 seconds, and she said she understood why there were more swimmers at Pavilion Pool last year.

“Last year it was about swimming to win a spot at nationals, and it was crowded,” she said. “But this time, there was nobody up there that was 77.”

And while Behrens considered entering more events, she decided to play to her strength.

“I thought about upping my game, but I just haven’t yet,” she said. “I know Susan (Zink) goes in two or three, but I just choose not to do that. I do the 50. It’s a sprint, it’s what I can do and what I feel confident in.”

Five medals for Zink

Pahrump resident Susan Zink, 69, actually swam in six events at the Nevada Senior Games, winning silver in five of them.

She came close in the 100-yard individual medley, finishing in 3:05.30, less than a second behind gold medalist Cathy Soto, 66. Zink also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (3:30.12) behind Margaret Laas, second in the 100-yard freestyle (2:31.98), behind Laas, second in the 100-yard butterfly (3:50.30) behind Soto and second in the 200-yard freestyle (6:20.42), ahead of Soto but behind Lola Green.

Zink also entered the 200-yard individual medley but was disqualified.

Trojans plan Awards Potluck

The Pahrump Valley High School football team will be holding its annual Awards Potluck on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Coach Joe Clayton requests that each family of a freshman or sophomore player bring a dessert, while each family of a junior or senior player bring a main dish. Everyone will need to bring their own beverages.

The potluck is scheduled to conclude by 8 p.m.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Maia Detmer, left, of Las Vegas completed ...
Runner covers 88 miles to win Beatty Backyard Ultra
By Richard Stephens Pahrump Valley Times

Sixteen men and two women left the starting line in the Beatty Backyard Ultra on Saturday morning at Spicer Ranch. By that afternoon, after nine laps, half the field already had dropped out.

Mike Norton/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bob Swain of Bullhead City, Arizona, won the to ...
Red-hot Swain captures Pahrump Boo horseshoes tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A season-high turnout filled three divisions at the Pahrump Boo horseshoes tournament on Oct. 26 at Petrack Park, and a pitcher from Arizona ended up taking top honors.

Tammi Odegard/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Arianna Hamilton, second from right ...
Cross Country: Granados 6th in 2A/1A; Odegard 12th in 3A
Staff Report

When the state cross country championships are held in Southern Nevada, runners and coaches hope for a hot day to gain an advantage over Northern Nevada runners not used to competing in the heat.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School girls volleyball coach Steve Sullivan talk ...
Volleyball: Owyhee eliminates Beatty from region touranment
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With his team down 2-0 to Owyhee going into the third set Friday, Beatty High School girls volleyball coach Steve Sullivan had a simple message for his team.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times McKayla Bartley prepares to make the tag on a Bonneville, I ...
Softball: Pahrump Valley’s Bartley accepts scholarship offer
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

McKayla Bartley has thought about playing softball in college since she was 10 years old. And now, thanks to a couple of coaches and the internet, that dream is about to become reality for the Pahrump Valley High School senior.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer players gather around ...
Girls Soccer: Virgin Valley surprises top-seeded Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

You will not be able to convince Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer coach Julie Carrington that the better team won Wednesday’s Class 3A Southern Region Tournament semifinal game.