53°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Sports

Sports Roundup: NIAA splits region into leagues for football

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2021 - 4:50 am
 
File photo The Pahrump Valley and Eldorado high school football teams will be together in the f ...
File photo The Pahrump Valley and Eldorado high school football teams will be together in the five-team Class 3A Mountain League for the next two seasons.
File photo Longtime rivals Boulder City and Pahrump Valley will be in the new Class 3A Mountain ...
File photo Longtime rivals Boulder City and Pahrump Valley will be in the new Class 3A Mountain League together when the Southern Region again is split into two leagues for the 2021 and 2022 football seasons.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s alignment of every Class 3A Southern Region football team didn’t even make it a year.

With nine football teams in 3A South, the NIAA placed them in one league, meaning each team would play all of the others for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. But with the calendar revised because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was reduced to six weeks and league play did not happen.

With Pinecrest Academy Cadence moving into Class 3A and fielding a football team, things will change.

“(Class) 3A South will now be two leagues next year instead of one league of 10,” NIAA co-Assistant Director Donnie Nelson said. “That way, teams have room to play nonleague games, perhaps a rival in the 4A or 2A, and also give us more data for the rubric.”

The rubric helps determine alignment for teams in each two-year cycle.

Pahrump Valley High School will play in the new Class 3A Mountain League with Boulder City, Cadence, Eldorado and SLAM Nevada. The Desert League will include Moapa Valley, Rancho, Valley, Virgin Valley and Western. Nelson said this alignment will be for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

If this year is any indication, Cadence will have a rough introduction to Class 3A football. The Cougars are playing an independent schedule this year with a 20-player roster that includes no seniors. Cadence is 1-2, with a 22-8 win over Mater East, another fledgling program playing an independent schedule, and losses to 2A schools Lake Mead Christian (57-0) and White Pine (59-0).

Cross country

Devin Varlack covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 58.7 seconds to place fourth and break up the Bishop Gorman High School cross country team’s dominance of a Saturday meet near Pahrump Valley High School.

The Gaels posted the top three times and six of the top seven, led by sophomore Andrew Specht’s winning time of 17:41.1. The next runner was Pahrump Valley’s Ulises Sotelo, who finished in 18:59.5. Also running for the Trojans were freshmen Nathaniel Roundy (19:49.6) and Jackson Floyd (21:16.9), juniors Samuel Machovsky (21:24.9) and Spencer Van Wormer (21:24.9) and sophomore Jacob Gray (21:36.8), who each finished ahead of Pinecrest Academy Cadence’s two runners.

Junior Marcos Rivera ran the course in 26:16.1 to finish 13th in the Varsity B race for the Trojans, followed by freshman Theron Abbiss (15th, 27:59.3) and juniors Elijah Biggs (17th, 31:54.2) and Theodore Lieber (18th, 32:21.1).

Meanwhile, juniors Makani Araujo and Kaydance Hagerstrand continued their habit of back-to-back finishes, with Araujo running fifth in 23:58.7 and Hagerstrand placing sixth in 24:45.2 for Pahrump Valley. Also running for the Trojans were juniors Beverly Roundy (10th, 26:30.6), Stephanie Frias-Esparza (11th, 30:50.2), and sophomore Tia Jones (12th, 33:25.4).

Bishop Gorman freshman Sophia Kellogg won the race in 19:24.6, with three Gaels teammates running second through fourth.

The Trojans will be back in action Saturday in a meet hosted by Virgin Valley High School.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Mahina Araujo (7) and Nicky Velazquez (6) wait for a set from ...
Volleyball: Senior night sweep for Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Senior night for the Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team brought out the emotions, mostly in coach Jill Harris.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School senior boys soccer players, from l ...
Equipo spoils senior day for Pahrump Valley boys
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Pahrump Valley High School boys soccer team throughout this pandemic-shortened season, and senior night did nothing to help.

Trojans Game Night
Trojans Game Night
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Who: Pahrump Valley (0-2) vs. SLAM Nevada (1-2).

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Noel Gutierrez of Beatty, having eluded Round Mountain's Gavi ...
Beatty, Round Mountain players find fun in flag football
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The news that Round Mountain and Beatty high schools would not be playing tackle football during the shortened “fall” season fell on many players like, well, a deflated football.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juanita Martinez rolled games of 300, 279 and ...
Pahrump Nugget hosts March Madness bowling tournament
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Juanita Martinez bowls for fun, and her 113 average doesn’t often have her near the top of the standings in local tournaments.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football coaches talk to their tea ...
Trojans Football Notebook: Numbers show a very even game
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On the surface, Pahrump Valley’s 14-6 loss to Virgin Valley appears to be a continuation of both the Trojans’ opening loss and their series history with the Bulldogs.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The inability to sell tickets, nobody buying concessions and ...
PVHS athletics needs your help
Staff Report

Each year, the Pahrump Valley High School football team hosts a spaghetti dinner and dessert auction that raises thousands of dollars. The school’s booster club holds fundraisers to help athletic teams, and, of course, ticket sales and concessions bring in more money.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Under the bodies is Pahrump Valley High School quarterback An ...
Virgin Valley wins physical football game over Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School football team ended a long scoring drought Friday night, but that was not enough to stop Virgin Valley from beating the Trojans for the 25th consecutive time in a 14-6 victory at Trojan Field.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School tennis coach Mike Dela Rosa talks ...
Pahrump Valley tennis team has new look — again
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the third consecutive year, it seems necessary to make an announcement: Pahrump Valley High School has a tennis team.