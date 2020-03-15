52°F
Sports

Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley rolls in Sunset League golf opener

Staff Report
March 14, 2020 - 5:55 pm
 

The competition was easier and the scores were lower for the Pahrump Valley High School boys golf team at the first Sunset League match of the season Monday at Mountain Falls Golf Course.

The Trojans grabbed the top five places and six of the top seven in the match. The top four golfers’ totals count in the team scores, and the Trojans (346) easily outdistanced Del Sol (449) and Western (566).

Senior Koby Lindberg paced Pahrump Valley with an 8-over 80. Lindberg birdied two of the first three holes and finished 3 strokes clear of the field. Kasey Dilger (83), John Taylor (87) and Caleb Sproul (96) rounded out the scoring golfers for Pahrump Valley, while Ian Kingsley placed fifth with a 97 and Christopher Briscoe was seventh at 112.

Several Trojans improved upon their showing from the last week’s Pahrump Valley Invitational. Sproul had the biggest drop, shaving 7 strokes off of his better round last week. Taylor dropped 2 shots from his better round, while Lindberg and Briscoe each lowered his score by 1 shot.

Dilger and Taylor recorded a birdie apiece Monday, with Dilger doing it on the par-5 No. 3 and Taylor on the par-5 No. 15. Lindberg and Dilger each shot 3-over on the front nine, while Taylor’s 4-over was tops on the back nine.

The next Sunset League match will be March 24 at Las Vegas Golf Club, hosted by Western.

Merritt aces Lakeview’s No. 16

James Merritt recorded a hole-in-one on March 2 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Merritt aced the 100-yard 16th hole, witnessed by Myron Sabin, Ken Lampkin and Connie Lampkin. The hole-in-one was certified by April Valenzuela of Lakeview’s pro shop.

For more information about Lakeview Executive Golf Course, call 775-727-4040.

Horseshoes at chili cook-off

The Southern Nevada Horseshoe Pitchers Association will sponsor a horseshoes tournament in conjunction with the Silver State Chili Cook-Off.

The tournament will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Petrack Park horseshoes pits, and for the second year in a row there will be a special chili cook-off for pitchers and their families. Cost is $15 to enter the doubles horseshoes tournament and $10 to enter the cook-off.

Gunny’s Air Conditioning and Heating is sponsoring the trophies for the tournament, and the cook-off winner also will receive a trophy.

Laughlin hosts youth UTV race

The second race in Best in the Desert’s Youth Championship Series will be held March 20 in Laughlin, and young drivers have until Tuesday, March 17, to register for the race.

The UTV race is part of the Jagged X National Desert Cup, and competitors in the Youth 570, RS1/1000 and 700/800 classes can look forward to five laps on a 7-mile loop. Racers in Youth Production 170, Modified 170 and Modified 250 classes will race a half-race with a Grand Prix finish.

The weekend will include a stock-UTV-only Family Poker Run, which will give a chance for everyone from racing veteran to young newcomer to the enthusiastic fan a chance to see what it’s like to run a Best In The Desert course. Online registration for the Family Poker Run is also open until March 17. Check-in and day-of registration will be at 8 a.m. Friday, March 20, in the Tropicana Laughlin Santa Fe Room.

Go to bitd.com for more information.

