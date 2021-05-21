Sports Roundup: Pahrump Valley’s Moore 4th in region golf tournament

Pahrump Valley High School junior Kasen Moore shot a two-day total of 179 to finish fourth in the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament in Boulder City.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School junior Kasen Moore fills in his scorecard on the 2nd green of Boulder Creek Golf Club's Desert Hawk course Tuesday during the second round of the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Freshman Nate Roundy was the first Pahrump Valley golfer to tee off Tuesday at the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley senior Kasen Moore, left, and a group including Boulder City's Blake Schaper and Kyle Carducci and Cimarron-Memorial's Jaeden Braun, walk the fairway after teeing off Tuesday on No. 1 of the Desert Hawk course at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City.

Pahrump Valley High School junior Kasen Moore shot a two-day total of 179 to finish fourth in the Class 3A Southern Region Tournament in Boulder City.

Moore compiled an 87 Monday at Boulder City Golf Course and a 92 Tuesday at Boulder Creek Golf Club to lead the Trojans to a third-place finish.

Playing with Moore, Cimarron-Memorial’s Jaeden Braun and teammate Kyle Carducci, Boulder City’s Blake Schaper fired a 7-under 65 Tuesday after a 1-under 71 Monday to win the tournament by 10 strokes over Carducci. Jace Waldron of Boulder City finished third, 33 strokes off Schaper’s pace.

The Eagles easily won the team title, with their five golfers combining for a 71-over 647, 151 shots better than runner-up Cimarron-Memorial. The Trojans finished 3 strokes behind the Spartans and 82 ahead of fourth-place Virgin Valley. Twenty golfers competed in the tournament.

Sam Machovosky and Ryan Geoffroy each bettered their first-day totals by 6 strokes, with Machovosky placing 10th at 204 and Geoffroy tying for 11th at 208. Chris Briscoe was right behind in 12th, finishing with a score of 212, while Nate Roundy wrapped up the Trojans’ efforts with a 247.

Pahrump Valley Speedway

Two weeks after not winning for the first time this season, Jared Ward took the checkered flag again in Hobby Stocks on May 8 at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Jay Ward took second and Adam Tiscareno finished third in the race. That is also the order in the Hobby Stocks season standings.

Eric Mewhorter won in Mini Stocks, Tyson Talkington was first in Super Stocks, and Scott Holloway won in Coupes during a full racing card. Jerry Walton in Sport Mods, Rick Durica in Modifieds and A.J. Klein in Micro Sprints were also victors.

Klein’s win gave him a 2-point lead in the season standings, Durica remains in second place in Modifieds, and Walton has a solid lead in Sport Mods.

Holloway’s win left him alone in second place in Coupes; Talkington, who had not raced Super Stocks in March 13, is in fourth in that class; and Mewhorter sits in second place in Mini Stocks.

NIAA partners with ChangeUp

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and ChangeUp, a pitching safety tracking system, have announced a partnership that will help the NIAA’s baseball coaches perform one of their side duties more efficiently.

“By providing solutions to accurately and comprehensively track pitch loads across multiple teams and seasons, ChangeUp makes compliance with pitch limits and rest requirements simple and easy while also providing players, coaches and parents with key information to help address health and safety concerns before injuries occur,” ChangeUp COO Jeremy Coffey said.

“Their data management software to track, analyze and report pitch counts is cutting edge technology,” NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson said. “This platform is easy, beneficial and effective to use by our coaches. Using sport science methods will ultimately help the health and well-being of student-athletes. The NIAA is grateful for this partnership and the long-term benefits it will provide to students and our baseball programs.”

Created by league administrators, parents and coaches to provide a smarter, simpler way to track and analyze pitch loads, ChangeUp is unique in the pitching safety and performance management space as it captures pitch activity over multiple teams and leagues, across all seasons and for a player’s entire career.

Additionally, ChangeUp offers real-time, data-driven analytics, insights and performance trends that can be used to promote player safety, and to shape strength, conditioning and training regimes, facilitate player recruitment processes and informed medical treatment decisions.

By using ChangeUp’s platform, teams are able to ensure players are staying within pitch limits, receiving required days of rest and training accordingly.