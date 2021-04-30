Sports Roundup: PVTBC, Pahrump Valley Little League

Mary Neese, Tom Dragna and Dale Bystedt were the top money winners Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Certified Snakebite Singles Tournament at the Pahrump Nugget.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mary Neese rolled games of 224, 235 and 194 on April 24 to capture Division A of the Certified Snakebite Singles Tournament at the Pahrump Nugget. Combined with a second-place finish in the handicap side pot, Neese took home $110 from the PVTBC event.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club secretary/treasurer Debbie Varner and Larry Barbier on April 24 at the Pahrump Nugget during the PVTBC's Certified Snakebite Singles Tournament.

Mary Neese, Tom Dragna and Dale Bystedt were the top money winners Saturday at the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club’s Certified Snakebite Singles Tournament at the Pahrump Nugget.

Neese won Division A, rolling games of 224, 235 and 194 with a 159 handicap for a total of 812, beating Bystedt by 28 pins. That victory gave Neese $75, while the other $35 came from finishing second to Dragna in the handicap side pot.

Dragna rolled 215, 199 and 194 with a 243 handicap for a total of 851, which easily won Division B and $70. The $40 he pocketed for winning the handicap side pot tied him with Neese at $110.

Right behind was Bystedt, whose games of 194, 258 and 246 with an 86 handicap put him at 784 and earning him $60 for finishing second in Division A. His 698 series placed him second to Troy Smith Jr. in the scratch side pot and brought $27.50.

Smith’s scratch series of 717 earned $35, while his low handicap of 51 gave him a 768, good for seventh in Division A for another $35.

Kristen Lopez (781, $55), Ed Poland (779, $50) and Charity Musial (778, $45) rounded out the top five in Division A. Lopez’s total was good for third in the handicap side pot, giving her a total of $76.

Just ahead of her was Peggy Rhoads, whose third-place finish in Division B ($50) and in the handicap side pot ($30) earned her $80. Rhoads rolled 160, 228 and 203 with a 210 handicap for an 800 total.

Linda Auger’s 167, 180 and 254 games with a 213 handicap left her in second in Division B, pocketing $55. James Spear (792, $40) and Mary Pickard (788, $35) rounded out the top five.

Little League

Juniors: Joseph L. pitched four innings of 1-hit ball while striking out seven to lead the A’s to a 9-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Kayne Horibe went 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs and 2 runs, and Brennen B. went 3 for 3 with a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs for the A’s (3-4). Tyson R. and Booey McClard each had 2 hits.

Vinny and Caden Briscoe had the only hits for the Red Sox (5-3).

Majors: Noah A. went 2 for 2 with a home run, 2 RBIs and 2 runs while pitching 5 innings with 9 strikeouts and 1 walk as the Dodgers (7-4) defeated the Royals 6-5. Aaron R. doubled, homered and struck out 12 for the Royals (8-3).

Minors: Joshua M. and Anthony A. drove in 2 runs apiece as the Rockies rolled to a 16-1 win over the Dodgers. Zyzek T., Emily S., William C., Loyce S., Tabitha N. and Natalie B. each scored 2 runs for the Rockies (7-3), who drew 23 walks while getting 1 hit, a single by Loyce S. Steven B. homered in the second for the Dodgers (3-8).

Cooper H. went 2 for 2 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs for the Giants (3-6-2) in a 12-10 victory over the Braves. For the Braves (5-2-2), Everett had 3 hits, including a double, and scored 3 runs while Austin tripled during a 3-for-3 day with 2 runs and an RBI. The Braves outhit the Giants 10-3.